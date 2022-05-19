Raymond Adds New Thin Plate Pure Lead Power Solution to Energy Portfolio

GREENE, N.Y., May 19, 2022 — The Raymond Corporation has added a new power solution to its Energy Essentials Distributed by Raymond® portfolio of batteries produced at Raymond’s facility in Greene, New York. Partnering with EnerSys®, Raymond offers thin plate pure lead (TPPL) technology to deliver fast-charging and maintenance-free power that provides customers with the high-performance energy needed to optimize their operations. Compatible with both the Raymond® 8210 walkie pallet truck and Raymond 6210 walkie straddle stacker truck, the TPPL power solution provides an industry-leading alternative power solution.

The integrated on-board charger enables the TPPL battery to plug into any 120-volt standard outlet to be charged during breaks or at an operator’s convenience. This feature not only enhances charging flexibility but also eliminates the need for dedicated charging areas — offering additional storage space for products. TPPL technology eliminates the need for watering, battery cleaning and weekly equalization — thus reducing maintenance, downtime and overall total cost of ownership by more than 50%.* TPPL allows customers to utilize existing charging infrastructure and improve efficiency of light- to medium-duty operations economically.

“Raymond is committed to driving warehousing energy products into the future by providing solutions designed to evolve with industry needs,” said Jennifer de Souza, vice president of energy solutions, procurement and leasing at The Raymond Corporation. “The TPPL battery solution offers a complete power package with enhanced power and reliability to drive productivity, no matter the size or scope of your operation.”

The new TPPL power solution contains several additional enhanced features, including:

• Optimized cycling performance and high-energy throughput

• Enhanced sustainability with 99% recyclable composition

• EE configurations for classified locations defined in NFPA 505

To celebrate the launch of the new TPPL energy pack, The Raymond Corporation held a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the Raymond Energy Solutions Center of Excellence, where the energy solutions are assembled.

To learn more about The Raymond Corporation, visit www.raymondcorp.com or call 800-235-7200.

ABOUT ENERSYS®

EnerSys®, the global leader in stored energy solutions for industrial applications, manufactures and distributes energy systems solutions and motive power batteries, specialty batteries, battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories and outdoor equipment enclosure solutions to customers worldwide. Energy Systems, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution and energy storage, are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and numerous applications. Motive power batteries and chargers are utilized in electric forklift trucks and other industrial electric powered vehicles requiring stored energy solutions. Specialty batteries are used in aerospace and defense applications, large over-the-road trucks, premium automotive, medical and security systems applications. EnerSys also provides aftermarket and customer support services to its customers in over 100 countries through its sales and manufacturing locations around the world. With the NorthStar acquisition, EnerSys has solidified its position as the market leader for premium Thin Plate Pure Lead batteries which are sold across all three lines of business. More information regarding EnerSys can be found at www.enersys.com.

About The Raymond Corporation

The Raymond Corporation, a Toyota Industries Company, is a leading global provider of best-in-class material handling products and intelligent intralogistics solutions. Built on principles of innovation and continuous improvement for 100 years, Raymond’s integrated automation, telematics, virtual reality and advanced energy solutions provide ways to optimize operations and bring warehouse and distribution operations to a new level of performance. Raymond® electric forklift trucks are engineered to achieve increased productivity and efficiency and are designed to provide ecological and economic benefits. Raymond delivers solutions to material handling and logistics markets in North America and globally. Combining operational excellence, award-winning innovation and world-class global customer support, we work together to run better, manage smarter and keep our customers always on. For more information, visit raymondcorp.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and LinkedIn.

####

*Based on conventional AGM battery life cycle expectancy of 300 cycles versus a TPPL battery life cycle expectancy of 1,200 cycles.

Energy Essentials Distributed by Raymond® and Raymond® are U.S. trademarks of The Raymond Corporation.

©2022 The Raymond Corporation. All rights reserved.