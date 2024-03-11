Tompkins and Softeon partner on “Cornerstone” WES orchestration software

The supply chain consulting and material handling integration firm Tompkins Solutions has announced a strategic partnership with Softeon, a provider of supply chain software. This collaboration will provide advanced warehouse execution system (WES), warehouse control system (WCS) and warehouse management system (WMS) solutions to help organizations improve order fulfillment and overcome operational challenges, Raleigh, North Carolina-based Tompkins said.

The partners’ new product, Tompkins Solutions Cornerstone WES, orchestrates and optimizes processes to increase throughput, efficiency, and cost savings. The vendor-agnostic communication platform acts as a central hub for warehouse operations, providing integration with a wide range of automation systems and technologies. Cornerstone can be deployed as a standalone solution with true WES capabilities such as wave and waveless batch management, pick & put to light, packing, and full warehouse orchestration. It can also be deployed in conjunction with Softeons WMS or an existing WMS in automated, manual or hybrid environments.

"With the complex and connected nature of supply chains today, it is imperative for people, processes and technologies to operate seamlessly to increase resilience and meet growing demands," David Latona, CEO of Tompkins Solutions, said in a release. "We’re excited to join forces with Softeon to deliver customized, flexible solutions that enable our customers to drive value and future-proof their warehouse operations."

(Tompkins Solutions, booth A11323, https://tompkinsinc.com/)