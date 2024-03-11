Otto Motors demonstrates its focus on autonomous production logistics

Autonomous mobile robot (AMR) maker Otto Motors says that after its acquisition last year by Rockwell Automation, the company has a focus on autonomous production logistics, a new category of innovative manufacturing.

That approach allows Rockwell to expand its scope for material handling, helping manufacturers optimize their facilities and processes through improved end-to-end production line configurations to reach peak efficiency, the company said.

“Rockwell is a titan of industry, and together, we will continue to innovate and empower customers to unlock the hidden potential of their factory with autonomous production logistics,” Matt Rendall, co-founder and chief executive officer of Otto, said in a release. “With a completely integrated production solution now available under one roof, we look forward to helping manufacturers achieve a fully connected factory that maximizes end-to-end efficiency, flexibility, and visibility.”

Learn more about autonomous production logistics at Otto Motors booth B9419 and Rockwell Automation booth B2419. (Otto Motors, ottomotors.com. Rockwell Automation, www.rockwellautomation.com)



