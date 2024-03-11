GreyOrange demos vendor-agnostic fulfillment orchestration

Fulfillment automation technology vendor GreyOrange is showcasing how its vendor-agnostic GreyMatter fulfillment orchestration platform ensures seamless warehouse automation.

Visitors to booth C5692 can see live demos of how the company’s software integrates with hardware and equipment from seven partner companies that are part of its Certified Ranger Network (CRN) ecosystem. “GreyOrange continues to set standards and advance the industry by partnering with credible hardware vendors as part of our Certified Ranger Network, including Hai Robotics, Quicktron, Youibot, Wellwit Robotics, Mushiny, Tompkins Robotics, and Cypher Robotics,” Akash Gupta, co-founder and CEO of GreyOrange, said in a release. “Robots manufactured by each of the partnering companies seamlessly integrate with GreyOrange’s fulfillment orchestration platform GreyMatter, allowing customers to use a combination of their preferred robot types or functions to get specific tasks completed.”

In addition, attendees at the GreyOrange booth will get to experience customer sites and cutting-edge automation through a VR experience that is designed for 3PL providers, big box retailers, fashion, and industrial end users seeking innovative and future-proof automation solutions.

“GreyOrange’s GreyMatter - our fulfillment orchestration platform - seamlessly coordinates multiple process flows and hardware agents, including robots, to complete tasks efficiently,” said Gupta. “Our demonstrations during MODEX will feature four distinct products - Rack-to-Person, Tote-to-Person, Assisted Picking, and Intralogistics, with each robot or hardware solution manufactured by different vendors, yet harmoniously orchestrated by GreyMatter.”