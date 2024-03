LG Business Solutions USA aims to set a new standard for warehouse efficiency and flexibility with the new LG CLOi CarryBot family of autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) designed to intelligently navigate complex floor plans to move and deliver payloads in customizable configurations, with loading and unloading performed by workers:

The Mounting Type CLOi CarryBot features two shelves that are 30 inches wide and 16.5 inches deep, making it ideal for smaller package needs or use in tight spaces.

features two shelves that are 30 inches wide and 16.5 inches deep, making it ideal for smaller package needs or use in tight spaces. The Rolltainer Type CLOi CarryBot combines the autonomous abilities of CLOi CarryBot with the large platform of a traditional rolling container. The robot offers enhanced payload capacity through the use of two shelves that can accommodate packages up to 29 inches wide and 19 inches deep.

The LG CLOi CarryBot features the company’s AMR platform for autonomous navigation, Wi-Fi capabilities, ergonomic hardware design, an intuitive fleet management system, and an efficient material control system designed to optimize order distribution and scheduling. With a top speed of 2.7 miles per hour, a typical runtime of 18.5 hours, and autonomous dock charging in 6 hours, LG CLOi CarryBot can deliver small-to-medium packages across virtually any distance. It also can be programmed for any floor plan with unlimited pickup and delivery points. At the end of its “shift,” or when power is low, the LG CLOi CarryBot can return to a designated multi-AMR charging dock.