The award ceremony, a highlight of the Futurmotive Expo & Talks Event held in Bologna, Italy on Thursday, November 16, 2023, celebrated industry leaders and innovators contributing significantly to sustainable practices in the tire recycling sector. The award is evidence of Fornnax's continuous commitment to using its cutting-edge fleet of machinery to push the envelope of innovation in tyre recycling technology. Intending to transform the sector and tackle the worldwide issue of tyre waste, Fornnax has constantly proven its dedication to ecological sustainability and circular economy concepts. In addition to effectively recycling tyres nearing the end of their useful life, Fornnax's award-winning technology strongly emphasizes producing high-quality recycled materials. This creative solution fits in well with the ongoing movement to reduce carbon footprints in industrial processes and to find more environmentally friendly alternatives. Modern equipment, astute automation, and a strong dedication to environmental stewardship distinguish Fornnax Technology's tyre recycling solutions. The company's tyre recycling machines are designed to maximize resource recovery, minimize environmental impact, and contribute to a more endurable future with adherence to several political policies established in foreign industries.

Fornnax's leadership and revolutionary influence on the tyre recycling landscape is acknowledged with the Best Tyre Recycling Industry Supplier Award at the Recircle Awards 2023. It affirms Fornnax's unceasing efforts to push the limits of technological innovation and create new benchmarks for quality in the tyre recycling sector. While we commemorate this historic accomplishment, Fornnax Technology is dedicated to continuing to advance tire recycling technology and have a positive impact on a cleaner, greener future for the earth. More than just recognition, the Best Tyre Recycling Industry Supplier Award represents Fornnax's continued dedication to environmentally conscious business operations.