Phantom wins the 2022 MHI Innovation Award for Best New Product by enabling drivers to work remotely

MHI, the top trade association in the material handling and supply chain industry, recently recognized Phantom Auto, the leading provider of remote operation software for logistics vehicles, as the winner of the 2022 MHI Innovation Award for Best New Product.

The award was presented during MHI Industry Night at MODEX 2022, the largest material handling and supply chain conference in North America with over 35,000 attendees and 900 exhibitors in Atlanta, Georgia.



The MHI Innovation Award for Best New Product recognizes a new product or service not offered before by any company in the material handling and supply chain industry. MHI received submissions from 121 companies for this year’s Innovation Awards, from which they selected four finalists for Best New Product -- Phantom Auto, Boston Dynamics, Exotec, and Beckhoff Automation. At MODEX 2022, each of the four finalists presented to a panel of judges composed of supply chain executives and experts. The panel evaluated how each of the finalist's products created quantifiable and sustainable results in terms of ROI, cost savings, and customer satisfaction.



The panel of industry experts selected Phantom’s Remote Operation Platform for Logistics, which decouples labor from location to increase labor access and retention, safety, productivity, and resilience across the supply chain. Phantom’s interoperable software enables people to remotely operate, assist, and supervise logistics vehicles -- including forklifts, trucks, robots, and more -- while sitting thousands of miles away. Remote workers can "teleport" between different vehicles and between different warehouses with the click of a button, all from the safety of a distant office. Phantom’s proprietary ultra-low latency streaming software provides these remote operators with real-time eyes and ears all around each vehicle so that they can safely and efficiently control the vehicles. You can read Phantom's MHI Innovation Award submission here.

“Our team is honored that industry experts recognize that our solutions address the supply chain labor shortage by connecting people who want to work with jobs that need to be filled,” said Shai Magzimof, Co-Founder and CEO at Phantom. “We are energized to continue working to broadly deploy remote operation technology that enables our customers to hire drivers on-demand from anywhere.”