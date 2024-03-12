Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas displays advanced warehouse products and AGVs

Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas group (Logisnext), a North American provider and manufacturer of material handling and innovative automation and fleet solutions, is showcasing its Jungheinrich warehouse products and introducing Rocrich AGV Solutions, the exclusive provider of Jungheinrich and Rocla AGVs and AMRs in North America.

Attendees can discover how to maximize their material handling operations through advanced solutions, like automated guided vehicles, semi-automation technology, e-mobility and digital fleet management tools, including Logisnext’s Lift Link telematics solution.

“We’re excited to showcase our latest innovations in warehouse solutions at MODEX 2024,” said Jerry Sytsma, executive vice president, sales and aftermarket services at Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas, in a press release. “Logisnext remains dedicated to providing state-of-the-art material handling, mobile automation and fleet management solutions to meet the industry’s changing needs. We invite attendees to join us at the show and discover the future of logistics.”

Schedule of Events

Product Demonstrations at Jungheinrich Booth #B9019

Jungheinrich EKS 215a Automated Guided Vehicle Pallet Stacker

Rocla ART Automated Reach Truck

Product Exhibit at Jungheinrich Booth #B9019