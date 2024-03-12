MODEX 2024

Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas displays advanced warehouse products and AGVs

To discover how to maximize your material handling operations through advanced solutions, like automated guided vehicles, semi-automation technology, e-mobility, and digital fleet management tools, visit the Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas/Jungheinrich at Booth B9019.

March 12, 2024
DC Velocity Staff
No Comments

Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas group (Logisnext), a North American provider and manufacturer of material handling and innovative automation and fleet solutions, is showcasing its Jungheinrich warehouse products and introducing Rocrich AGV Solutions, the exclusive provider of Jungheinrich and Rocla AGVs and AMRs in North America. 

Attendees can discover how to maximize their material handling operations through advanced solutions, like automated guided vehicles, semi-automation technology, e-mobility and digital fleet management tools, including Logisnext’s Lift Link telematics solution. 

“We’re excited to showcase our latest innovations in warehouse solutions at MODEX 2024,” said Jerry Sytsma, executive vice president, sales and aftermarket services at Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas, in a press release. “Logisnext remains dedicated to providing state-of-the-art material handling, mobile automation and fleet management solutions to meet the industry’s changing needs. We invite attendees to join us at the show and discover the future of logistics.”

Schedule of Events

Product Demonstrations at Jungheinrich Booth #B9019

  • Jungheinrich EKS 215a Automated Guided Vehicle Pallet Stacker
  • Rocla ART Automated Reach Truck

Product Exhibit at Jungheinrich Booth #B9019

  • EKX 516 Turret Truck with Warehouse Navigation
  • EKS 314 High-Level Order Picker
  • Lift Truck Solutions Fleet Management Tool
  • Lift Link Telematics Live Demonstration
Material Handling Automatic Guided Vehicle Systems Lift Trucks, Personnel & Burden Carriers
KEYWORDS Jungheinrich Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas Rocla Rocrich AGV Solutions

    Recent Articles by DC Velocity Staff

    Horizon WES seeks to eliminate “islands of automation”

    Dexory uses mobile robot and AI solution to address inventory management challenges

    Third Wave Automation introduces new autonomous reach trucks

    You must login or register in order to post a comment.

    Copyright ©2024. All Rights ReservedDesign, CMS, Hosting & Web Development :: ePublishing