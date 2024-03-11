Conveyco unveils all-temperature AMRs for frozen, chilled, and ambient warehouses

Conveyco now offers a new line of frozen, chilled, and ambient AMRs (autonomous mobile robots) that provides order fulfillment, replenishment, transportation, and storage and retrieval for environmentally controlled warehouses, designed to save organizations labor, forklifts, and floor space.

These AMRs allow inventory to move between different environmentally controlled zones without any hesitation. While other AMRs can be restrained to one freezer, chilled, or ambient zone to protect their sensors, batteries, and system longevity, Conveyco’s new line of AMRs is designed to function in all environmental zones.

This technology provides the unique ability to operate in frozen environments as low as minus 13 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 25 degrees Celsius) and in ambient temperatures up to 104 degrees Fahrenheit (40 degrees Celsius) while carrying loads up to 2,645 pounds (1200 kilograms). Each AMR has up to eight hours of battery life between opportunity charging allowing them to operate as needed in active warehouses seamlessly. Additionally, the robotic solutions integrated by Conveyco can move in and out of varying temperatures without condensation build up.

Integrated lidar and 3D cameras allow the AMRs to autonomously navigate complex routes and can evaluate in real time to avoid obstacles or change routes to speed delivery. According to the company, these models can navigate in smaller spaces than forklifts and automated guided vehicles (AGVs) and provide higher levels of safety than most other systems.