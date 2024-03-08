Containerization & Intermodal Institute Calls for 2024 Connie Award Nominations

The Containerization & Intermodal Institute (CII) is seeking nominations for the 2024 Connie Awards. Named for the container, the Connie Award has been presented since 1972 to deserving industry leaders making extraordinary contributions to the trade and transportation industry.

The September 11, 2024 Connie Award dinner in Long Beach, CA will be held at the Renaissance Long Beach Hotel, and the December 9, 2024 Connie Award luncheon will be held at the Newark Liberty International Airport Marriott Hotel. Deadline for nominations for both the Connie Awards as well as the Lifetime Achievement Awards is April 1, 2024.

Last year’s Long Beach Connie Award recipient was Robert F. Sappio, Chief Executive Officer of SeaCube Containers. Brenda Martin, former Vice President of Terminal Services for Husky Terminal and Stevedoring LLC at the Port of Tacoma was honored with the CII Lifetime Achievement Award.

The 2023 Newark Connie Award recipient was Vincent J. Marino, Chief Executive Officer of Marine Repair Services-Container Maintenance Corp (MRS-CMC). Emanuel L. Rouvelas of K&L Gates law firm was awarded with a Lifetime Achievement Award.

The prestigious Connie Award is presented to industry leaders whose contributions to the advancement of containerization and intermodalism are the result of innovation, entrepreneurialism and influential leadership. The Lifetime Achievement Award is considered for organizations or individuals who have played a long-standing, significant, supporting role in the industry and/or CII.

Nominations can be submitted through the following links: CII - Connie Award Nomination and CII - Lifetime Achievement Nomination. Questions can be directed to the CII Executive Director’s office at info@containerization.org.

In addition to the awards, CII presents scholarships to deserving students studying supply chain, logistics and/or transportation as well as academic institutions that are grooming future leaders in the industry.