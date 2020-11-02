Containerization & Intermodal Institute Introduces CII Covid-19 Scholarship Fund

Cranford, NJ, November 2, 2020—As students continue to face increasing financial hardship due to the global pandemic, the Containerization & Intermodal Institute (CII) introduces the CII Covid-19 Scholarship Fund, which will provide scholarships to students pursuing a career in transportation, supply chain and logistics. The association is appealing to the transportation community to support the initiative, which is designed to help students meet their financial needs, which have increased due to the pandemic.

For nearly 30 years, CII has been investing in the future of the industry with its robust scholarship program. Thanks to the generous contributions from the transportation industry, nearly $1 million in scholarships have been presented to students and academic institutions under the auspices of CII. Typically, the scholarship award presentation is conducted in conjunction with CII’s annual Connie Award events, which were rescheduled to 2021 due to the pandemic.

“Although the Connie Awards were postponed, we felt we could not put our education mission on hold as financial hardships are mounting for students today. The CII Covid-19 Scholarship Fund was developed to will allow us to continue to honor and recognize deserving students pursuing a career in our field,” said Steve Blust, President, CII. “We ask the industry to carry on the tradition of supporting CII’s scholarship program—especially at a time when students need it most.”

Contributors will be recognized for their support on all related materials and ongoing promotion. For more information on the CII Covid-19 Scholarship Fund, please visit www.containerization.org/covid-19-scholarship-fund or contact June Chin at june@bsya.com or 732-817-0400.

About CII

Containerization & Intermodal Institute (CII), a non-profit organization founded in 1960, promotes industry awareness, preserves the history of intermodalism, and engages scholarly interest in the field by organizing Connie Award events, educational conferences and seminars, serving as an information resource, providing networking opportunities, offering career guidance, arranging internships and facilitating scholarships. For more information, visit http://www.containerization.org/.