Orbis launches three-runner pallet designed to work with automation

All the automation in the world means nothing if it doesn't work with your pallets. For example, the stringer part of the pallet can get hung up in an automated system, like the fork of an automated guided vehicle (AGV) or in an automated storage and retrieval system (AS/RS). In response, the reusable packaging manufacturer Orbis Corp. has designed a three-runner pallet without any stringers.

In spite of having the stringer removed, the new Odyssey 3-runner plastic pallet can hold loads up to 3,000 pounds because Orbis has incorporated six bars of steel in the pallet design. This 40-inch by 48-inch pallet can be used in unsupported racking systems .

Orbis guarantees that the pallets are all dimensionally consistent and provides the option of having the pallets come with molded-in “frictional elements,” which reduce load shifting and minimize damage to product packaging.