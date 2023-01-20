New reusable pallet is automation-friendly

A pallet is a pallet is a pallet. As long as it’s rectangular, 40 inches by 48 inches in size, and has space for lift truck forks to fit underneath, it’s usable anywhere in the DC, right?

Wrong. Gone are the days when the only place you’d find a pallet was on a rack, a warehouse floor, a forklift, or a truck trailer. Today that same pallet might also need to fit on conveyors, automated storage and retrieval systems (AS/RS), autonomous mobile robots (AMRs), automated guided vehicles (AGVs), and other automated equipment.