Modex meets Comicon: BlueGrace Logistics releases "Logistics Powers Unleashed!" comic book

Move over Marvel, BlueGrace Logistics has entered the comic book market. In effort to explain its managed logistics service, the third-party logistics provider (3PL) has issued a two comic books under the moniker, Logistics Powers Unleashed!

The second comic book, released at this year's Modex trade show, follows heroes from BlueGrace Managed Logistics Service as they battle against villains such as Status Quo, Invisible Man, Spreadsheet Sorcerer, and Manual Man. For example, one of our heroes, who bears a passing similarity to Monica Rambeau or Photon from recent The Marvels movie, confronts an evil purple-faced villain by saying, "Spreadsheet Sorceror! Your outdated data methods won't reduce risk disruption or costs. We need to embrace the power of accurate freight data from a TMS integration to establish competitive advantage!" To which, he replies, "Technology, you say? My ancient spreadsheets have all the answers?"

