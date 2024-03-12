Modex 2024

Modex meets Comicon: BlueGrace Logistics releases "Logistics Powers Unleashed!" comic book

To check out the new publication, visit BlueGrace’s at booth C8185.

unleashed-primary-image-logo.jpg
March 12, 2024
DC Velocity Staff
No Comments

Move over Marvel, BlueGrace Logistics has entered the comic book market. In effort to explain its managed logistics service, the third-party logistics provider (3PL) has issued a two comic books under the moniker, Logistics Powers Unleashed!

The second comic book, released at this year's Modex trade show, follows heroes from BlueGrace Managed Logistics Service as they battle against villains such as Status Quo, Invisible Man, Spreadsheet Sorcerer, and Manual Man. For example, one of our heroes, who bears a passing similarity to Monica Rambeau or Photon from recent The Marvels movie, confronts an evil purple-faced villain by saying, "Spreadsheet Sorceror! Your outdated data methods won't reduce risk disruption or costs. We need to embrace the power of accurate freight data from a TMS integration to establish competitive advantage!" To which, he replies, "Technology, you say? My ancient spreadsheets have all the answers?" 

To pick up your own copy, visit booth C8185. (BlueGrace Logistics, mybluegrace.com/)

Transportation Technology Transportation IT Transportation & Load Planning (TMS) Transportation 3PL
KEYWORDS BlueGrace Logistics managed logistics service third-party logistics

    Recent Articles by DC Velocity Staff

    Horizon WES seeks to eliminate “islands of automation”

    Dexory uses mobile robot and AI solution to address inventory management challenges

    Third Wave Automation introduces new autonomous reach trucks

    You must login or register in order to post a comment.

    Copyright ©2024. All Rights ReservedDesign, CMS, Hosting & Web Development :: ePublishing