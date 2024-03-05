Press releases are provided by companies as is and have not been edited or checked for accuracy. Any queries should be directed to the company issuing the release.

David Bach joins S&H Systems as Executive VP of Sales & Marketing

March 5, 2024
Michael Holland, President and CEO of S&H Systems, is pleased to announce that David Bach, a successful leader with expertise in a multitude of material handling sectors, has joined S&H Systems as Executive VP of Sales & Marketing.
Mr. Bach is an accomplished sales executive with over 30 years’ experience in the automated material handling equipment industry. With a proven track record of driving revenue growth, and extensive expertise in developing superstar sales teams; Mr. Bach plans to significantly expand S&H Systems’ U.S. market share by forging mutually beneficial partnerships and fostering a diverse and expansive client base.
“David’s strategic approach and in-depth industry knowledge will benefit our clients, our business partners and our S&H Systems’ organization,” explained Mr. Holland.
Mr. Bach has managed an international sales team who have serviced Fortune 500 clients across multiple retail and commercial industries: ecommerce, home improvement, pharma, consumer goods packaging and traditional retail.
During his career, Mr. Bach has held several roles including; Vice President Regional Operations, Systems Sales Account Manager, Director Major Accounts, Sales Leader over Americas, Business Development Manager, Vice President System Sales, and International Sales; and marshalled double digit growth for a $1B + customer portfolio.

Mr. Bach is an Army Veteran, and for over eleven years has served as a Board member for a Christian-based summer camp in Wisconsin which provides a free experience for those in need. He is also the recipient of multiple Presidents Clubs Awards for sales achieved and sales leadership.

