David Bach joins S&H Systems as Executive VP of Sales & Marketing

Michael Holland, President and CEO of S&H Systems, is pleased to announce that David Bach, a successful leader with expertise in a multitude of material handling sectors, has joined S&H Systems as Executive VP of Sales & Marketing.

Mr. Bach is an accomplished sales executive with over 30 years’ experience in the automated material handling equipment industry. With a proven track record of driving revenue growth, and extensive expertise in developing superstar sales teams; Mr. Bach plans to significantly expand S&H Systems’ U.S. market share by forging mutually beneficial partnerships and fostering a diverse and expansive client base.

“David’s strategic approach and in-depth industry knowledge will benefit our clients, our business partners and our S&H Systems’ organization,” explained Mr. Holland.

Mr. Bach has managed an international sales team who have serviced Fortune 500 clients across multiple retail and commercial industries: ecommerce, home improvement, pharma, consumer goods packaging and traditional retail.

During his career, Mr. Bach has held several roles including; Vice President Regional Operations, Systems Sales Account Manager, Director Major Accounts, Sales Leader over Americas, Business Development Manager, Vice President System Sales, and International Sales; and marshalled double digit growth for a $1B + customer portfolio.

Mr. Bach is an Army Veteran, and for over eleven years has served as a Board member for a Christian-based summer camp in Wisconsin which provides a free experience for those in need. He is also the recipient of multiple Presidents Clubs Awards for sales achieved and sales leadership.