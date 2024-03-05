Yale integrated lithium-ion forklift wins product of the year award

GREENVILLE, N.C. (March 5, 2024) – Yale Lift Truck Technologies announces the ERP-VTL/VFL integrated lithium-ion forklift series is the winner of the Readers’ Choice Product of the Year award determined by readers of Material Handling Product News and MaterialHandling247.com. The series, which includes three- and four-wheel models, was voted as the top product in the lift trucks and accessories category.

Both the ERP040VTL, a three-wheel model, and the ERP040VFL, a four-wheel model, buck the traditional approach in which a battery box replacement converts counterbalanced lift trucks from lead-acid to lithium-ion battery power. Instead, the trucks are designed from the ground up around a space-saving lithium-ion battery pack.

“Today’s warehouses need to capitalize on every possible opportunity to improve efficiency,” said Brad Long, Brand Manager, Yale Lift Truck Technologies. “Not only do these award-winning lift trucks provide a simpler pathway to the benefits of lithium-ion power relative to an aftermarket retrofit, but the strategic design around the fully integrated battery pack also delivers key productivity benefits, including improved operator ergonomics and stability.”

An open-space design increases operator freedom to position feet and makes for easy entry and exit, maximizing comfort and convenience to help propel productivity, while a repositioned center of gravity enhances drive quality and improves truck handling in corners for greater operator confidence and performance. The lithium-ion power also supports productivity through fast charging and zero battery maintenance, allowing operators to focus more of their time on moving loads.

The lift trucks produce zero tailpipe emissions and no gassing in battery charging or maintenance processes and offer lower energy costs compared to those powered by fossil fuels and lead-acid batteries. This award is the second for the ERP-VTL, which was previously named a winner of the GOOD DESIGN Award.

To learn more about the full lineup of integrated lithium-ion lift trucks from Yale, visit https://www.yale.com/en-us/north-america/technology/power-sources/lithium-ion-batteries/.

ABOUT THE AWARD

The MaterialHandling247.com/Material Handling Product News Readers’ Choice Product of the Year Award honors the achievements of companies for advances in materials handling systems and equipment within manufacturing, distribution centers and warehouses. Readers decided the winners with over 5,500 votes cast.

