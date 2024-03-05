Labelmaster Named a Premium North American Distributor of Dolav’s AkkuGrain Plastic Containers

March 5, 2024 (Chicago, IL) – Labelmaster, the leading provider of products, services and technology for the safe and compliant transport of dangerous goods (DG) and hazardous materials (hazmat), today announced that its DGeo Packaging Division has been named the first premium North American distributor of Dolav’s AkkuGrain® plastic shipping containers. Available as part of Labelmaster’s line of Obexion protective packaging, Obexion AG offers a safe, simple and cost-efficient packaging solution for transporting and storing lithium batteries.

Learn more at https://www.labelmaster.com/obexionag

Designed specifically for lithium batteries, lightweight AkkuGrain material allows for the handling of new or damaged batteries in Dolav’s UN-certified box pallets—delivering total protection and safety at the lowest cost and container weight. Obexion AG is an ideal storage container for new, damaged, end-of-life, prototype and ready-to-be-recycled batteries, without requiring secondary, overpack components or void fill materials.

“The lithium battery market continues to grow—powering e-bikes, power tools, smartphones and more—and our DGeo Packaging Division is committed to offering the widest breadth of products, training, technology and services for shipping and handling lithium batteries,” said John Glaser, director, packaging development, Labelmaster. “Partnering with Dolav to offer AkkuGrain containers as part of our Obexion line of protective packaging allows us to extend our wide range of lithium battery packaging solutions that help businesses ship lithium batteries safely, compliantly and cost-efficiently.”

Lighter, cheaper and safer than other products on the market, these reusable containers are highly durable and can be filled up with as many batteries that fit in the unit, regardless of type or state of charge. The lightweight, recyclable containers come in multiple sizes and configurations and are customizable to any scenario, including the addition of smart functions such as RFID, and are ADR compliant, P911 and P908 certified, DOT Special Permit, and TUV tested.

Designed specifically for lithium batteries, AkkuGrain works by instantly reducing temperatures in case of a thermal runaway—dousing the fire while simultaneously cutting it off from further oxygen and neutralizing toxic gases, emitting them from the container as harmless water vapor.

“Lithium-ion batteries are everywhere, so it’s not a matter of if lithium batteries are burning, but when. Unfortunately, the available solutions are often heavy, expensive and unsafe,” said Robert Sommer, global director commercial, Dolav. “Partnering with an industry leader like Labelmaster allows Dolav to now offer the safest, scalable, lightest, reusable and most efficient method for large battery storage and transport to the North American market.”

To learn more about Obexion AG or DGeo’s full portfolio of lithium battery packaging, visit https://www.labelmaster.com/dgeo.

About Labelmaster

For more than five decades, Labelmaster has been the go-to source for companies – big and small – to navigate and comply with the complex, ever-changing regulations that govern the transport of dangerous goods and hazardous materials. From hazmat labels and UN-certified packaging, hazmat placards and regulatory publications, to advanced technology and regulatory training, Labelmaster’s comprehensive offering of industry-leading software, products, and services helps customers remain compliant with all dangerous goods regulations, mitigate risk and maintain smooth, safe operations. Labelmaster's dedication to supporting its customers' operational and compliance needs is enhanced through its unmatched industry expertise and consulting services, which serve as a valuable resource for customers to answer difficult and commonplace regulatory questions. Whether you're shipping hazardous materials by land, air, or sea, Labelmaster is your partner in keeping your business ahead of regulations and compliant every step of the way. To learn more, visit www.labelmaster.com.

Contact:

Stephen Dye

stephen@outlookmarketingsrv.com

###