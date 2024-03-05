AGS Agunsa makes strategic investment in Omni Transloading & Logistics and Omni Bulk Services

Medley, Florida, March 5, 2024 – AGS Agunsa, a global logistics, transportation and port operations company, announces a significant investment in Omni Transloading & Logistics and Omni Bulk Services, solidifying a strategic partnership aimed at expanding their capabilities in the transportation sector.

This shared partnership is strengthened by the company’s shared vision and strategic goals for innovation and excellence in logistics and land transportation. As a symbol of recognition for this occasion, awards were presented at an event held at Omni’s headquarters in Medley, Florida, capturing the spirit of mutual respect and partnership between AGS Agunsa and Omni.

Omni’s integration into AGS Agunsa’s operations will enhance their service offerings, particularly in storage, warehousing, and various land transportation modalities such as train, truck and bulk. This strategic alignment promises to deliver enhanced efficiency and expanded capabilities, further solidifying AGS Agunsa’s position as a leader in the logistics landscape.

The partnership signifies a commitment to delivering exceptional value to clients while propelling growth and innovation within the transportation and logistics sector. With shared expertise and resources, both companies are poised to embark on a journey of success and prosperity in the dynamic world of logistics and bulk services.

About AGS Agunsa

AGS Agunsa is a global logistics provider with an extensive network of offices and port operations in over 20 countries. The company features multidisciplinary global import and export solutions tailor-made to support a business' logistical needs, whether it's by land, air, or sea.

AGS Agunsa’s goal is to strengthen and expand our network to provide services for cargo shipping, passenger transportation, and port terminals with an effective and sustainable service that adds value to customers, suppliers, employees, and shareholders around the world. For more information: https://agunsa.us/

About Omni Transloading & Logistics and Omni Bulk Services

Omni Transloading & Logistics is a premier rail transloader, warehouse and distribution provider. The company is privately held and operated since 2014. We provide a totally integrated transportation package of warehousing, handling, and trucking services from centrally located rail and non-rail facilities in South Florida. Omni’s services include complete supply-chain management, traditional warehousing, and cross dock distribution. Our inventory “WMS” system can provide stock rotation and random access location inventory management. Our management team has over 100+ years of Rail, Int’l Transportation and Logistics experience. Omni is a preferred transloading facility for LOUP/UP, Norfolk Southern and FEC.

Omni Bulk Services serves the marine, rail, and truck transloading market including bulk chemicals, foods, and gases. Omni Bulk Services, is currently operating and developing bulk terminals across North America. For more information: omnitransloading.com; omnibulkservices.com

Photo includes: Jiselle Sanchez, Arturo Sanchez, CEO of Omni, Maximiliano Urenda, CEO of AGS Agunsa, Andres Christensen, Chief Development Officer, were present.