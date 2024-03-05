Softeon Hosts Two Innovative Warehousing Solutions Sessions During MODEX

Softeon, the only tier-1 warehouse management system (WMS) provider focused on optimizing warehouse and fulfillment performance to increase operational efficiency, announced it will share the latest in WMS implementations, automated warehousing, and material handling during two live sessions during MODEX 2024 at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta, March 11-14. During MODEX, Softeon is sharing warehouse automation strategies, live demonstrations, and expert networking opportunities.

In addition to exploring Softeon’s WMS software at Booth #C7466, MODEX attendees have the opportunity to engage with company leaders during two sessions:

“Ensuring the ROI from WMS Implementations” | Brian Pier, VP, Solution Delivery

Tuesday, March 12 | 1:30 - 2:15 p.m. ET | Theater A

“Successfully Navigating the Great Material Handling Integration Challenge” | Mark Fralick, CTO

Wednesday, March 13 | 3:30 p.m. - 4:15 p.m. ET | Theater I

“Automation continues to be a solution for labor challenges, and automation and the integration of several platforms in turn cause operational challenges,” said Mark Fralick, Chief Technology Officer, Softeon. “Integration continues to be a major issue and barrier to success, leading to slow time-to-value. During my MODEX session, I’ll discuss how companies can get faster at WMS deployment. I also look forward to discussing how warehouse execution systems (WES) are enabling the orchestration of fulfillment processes across automated and non-automated processes, as well as the importance of mobile robot platforms for managing robots of different types and vendors in one environment.”

According to a Gartner report, by 2026, over 50% of companies deploying intralogistics robots will have a multiagent orchestration platform. Hence, Fralick will discuss the need to be equipped with capable software to successfully integrate with technology needed to meet the current and future needs of some of the world’s most complex warehouses.

“Companies can improve WMS results by optimizing microflows and by leveraging a composable WMS, which creates flexibility and agility; therefore creating higher levels of adaptability and ROI over time,” said Brian Pier, Vice President of Solution Delivery, Softeon.

MODEX attendees can hear first-hand from Pier about how to deliver expected results and reach time-to-value faster.

In addition to attending Softeon’s warehouse-related sessions, MODEX attendees can join in a hole-in-one putting contest at the company’s booth #C7466. Global supply chain leaders are encouraged to register to meet with Softeon’s team during MODEX by visiting https://info.softeon.com/modex.

Gartner “Predicts 2023: Supply Chain Technology” Dwight Klappich, Christian Titze, Tim Payne, Amber Salley, Simon Tunstall; 28 November 2022.

Gartner Disclaimer

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, express or implied, concerning this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

MEDIA CONTACT

Leah R H Robinson, APR

LeadCoverage

Leah@leadcoverage.com