The Logistics Matters podcast: Eric Fullerton of project44 updating Red Sea shipping attacks | Season 5 Episode 9

For links and show notes, mouse over the player and click the .
Eric Fullerton is senior director of product marketing at project44 with over 10 years of experience in software technology helping organizations adopt a digital-first approach. Fullerton has worked with Fortune 500 companies across multiple industries to navigate the divide between people, processes, and technology, helping companies adopt digital transformation, aiming to increase efficiency, saves costs, and delivers superior customer experiences.
Go to main Logistics Matters archives page
2024 archives
2023 archives
2022 archives
2021 archives
2020 archives
Copyright ©2024. All Rights ReservedDesign, CMS, Hosting & Web Development :: ePublishing