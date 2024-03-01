Podcasts

The Logistics Matters podcast: Eric Fullerton of project44 updating Red Sea shipping attacks | Season 5 Episode 9

We discuss what shippers can do to mitigate the supply chain constraints in the region. Also: Same-day delivery drives higher revenues; how consumers feel about retail experiences.

March 1, 2024
About this week's guest
Eric Fullerton

Eric Fullerton is senior director of product marketing at project44 with over 10 years of experience in software technology helping organizations adopt a digital-first approach. Fullerton has worked with Fortune 500 companies across multiple industries to navigate the divide between people, processes, and technology, helping companies adopt digital transformation, aiming to increase efficiency, saves costs, and delivers superior customer experiences.




Articles and resources mentioned in this episode:


Transportation Technology Supply Chain Services Trucking Maritime & Ocean Ports Ocean Carriers Last Mile Transportation IT Other Services Omnichannel Supply Chain Strategy Reverse Logistics
KEYWORDS 1-800-Flowers.Com Nordstrom project44 RILA Roadie UPS Walmart
