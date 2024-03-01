UPS gets first class-8 truck with a 15-liter natural gas engine

Parcel giant UPS Inc. this week took delivery of a new variety of low-emission freight vehicle when automaker Kenworth completed a T680 daycab with a 15-liter natural gas engine, the company said.

The class-8, long haul tractor will be the first of several trucks utilizing the new powerplant that Kenworth is delivering to UPS. While Atlanta-based UPS purchased their first natural gas trucks from Kenworth 15 years ago, the new model boasts an even cleaner engine.

According to Kenworth, the Cummins X15N engine will meet upcoming (2027) stringent EPA emission requirements and CARB 2024 Low NOx standards. Its CO2 and NOx levels are both 90% below current EPA standards, and it features up to a 10% improvement in fuel economy over Cummins’ 12-liter natural gas engine.

Kenworth says it is the first major truck manufacturer to offer an engine that meets CARB’s NOx emission standards, while also providing diesel-like power and performance, making it appealing for regional and long-haul operations.