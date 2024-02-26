DHL Supply Chain Supports American Red Cross Disaster Relief Efforts with $500,000 Donation

WESTERVILLE, OHIO [February 26, 2024] — DHL Supply Chain, the Americas leader in contract logistics, today announced it has donated $500,000 to the Annual Disaster Giving Program (ADGP) of the American Red Cross. The contribution helps ensure that the nonprofit organization is prepared to meet the needs of people affected by disasters across the U.S.

“The American Red Cross makes a tremendous impact on lives every single day through the work they do, and DHL Supply Chain is proud to support their efforts, both financially and through our logistics expertise,” DHL Supply Chain North American CEO, Scott Sureddin said. “In times of crisis the availability of critical supplies can be a matter of life or death. As the world’s leading logistics company we feel a responsibility to provide help, and deploy our employees to work in Red Cross warehouses to provide additional support in times of greatest need.”

In 2023 alone the company donated nearly 500 volunteer hours assisting during natural disasters and other crises and, through its North American Blood Drive program, more than 1,300 units of life-saving blood to the American Red Cross.

The Red Cross responds to more than 65,000 disasters across the country every year — mobilizing a team every eight minutes — providing relief, comfort and hope to people during what can be the worst days of their lives. As large disasters like wildfires, tornadoes and hurricanes increase in frequency and intensity, donations from ADGP members continue to fuel Red Cross readiness and build response capacity in times of crisis.

ADGP members, along with their employees and customers, pledge financial and in-kind donations in advance of disasters to power the Red Cross with strong infrastructure, trained volunteers, innovative technology and critical resources necessary to provide relief and support when needed. These donations enable the Red Cross to respond to disasters at a moment’s notice — offering a safe place to sleep, a hot meal, emotional support and resources to aid in recovery — while also helping prepare people and communities for future disasters.

“We count on ADGP members like DHL Supply Chain because they understand the importance of being prepared before a disaster strikes so we can respond immediately,” said Anne McKeough, chief development officer at the American Red Cross. “We're extremely grateful for DHL Supply Chain’s donation, which will help ensure we can continue to build our capacity and resources ahead of time, keep up with the pace of frequent disasters and assist people in their time of need.”

Donations from ADGP members also support basic needs for families affected by home fires — which comprise the bulk of Red Cross response efforts — and help ensure the Red Cross can continue educating people nationwide about disaster preparedness so they can cope with crises in their communities when the unthinkable happens.

