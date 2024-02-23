Roman Müller to lead DACHSER's Asian business

Since January 1, Roman Müller has succeeded Edoardo Podestà as Managing Director DACHSER Air & Sea Logistics (ASL) Asia Pacific, who has retired from active professional life after more than 20 years with DACHSER.

Since joining DACHSER in 2008, Roman Müller has held various management positions. Among other things, he was Managing Director of the Korean subsidiary and Head of Sales DACHSER Air & Sea Logistics APAC. Most recently, as Deputy Director ASL APAC and Podestà's deputy since July 2021, he led several key projects, actively shaped the strategic direction of the region and drove forward DACHSER's presence in Asia.

"With more than 20 years of experience in the Asian markets, Roman Müller is ideally suited to lead the ASL APAC business unit into the next phase of growth," says Dr. Tobias Burger, Chief Operations Officer ASL at DACHSER. "The APAC region plays a key role in the growth of our global business with integrated logistics services."

Focus on growth in APAC

In his new role, Müller will focus on driving DACHSER's growth and aligning the company's strategic development with the changing needs of the Asian and Pacific markets.

"I am very pleased to take over the position of Managing Director for Air & Sea Logistics Asia Pacific at DACHSER," says Roman Müller. "In recent years, DACHSER has laid a strong foundation for further growth in the APAC region. We want to offer our customers high-quality, integrated logistics services for intercontinental transportation and consolidate DACHSER's position as a trusted logistics partner in the region."