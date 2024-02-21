Port of Oakland claims top rank for refrigerated export cargo

The Port of Oakland says that 2023 figures show that it remains the nation’s “preferred gateway” for refrigerated export cargo, as measured by the volume of twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU) shipping containers it handled in the refrigerated (reefer) export trade among all U.S. ports.

That conclusion marks the seventh consecutive year that Oakland has ranked first by that measure, as the total commercial value of reefer exports through Oakland reached $7.1 billion in 2023, led by commodities such as beef, pork, fruits, dairy products, and vegetables.

One main reason for the trend is the port’s central location on the West Coast, which often makes it the last U.S. port of call for container ships before they set sail for Asia, allowing shippers to ensure that refrigerated cargo can arrive fresher to overseas markets, port officials said.

Another factor is the site’s recent infrastructure expansions, they said. “The Port and its partners have made significant investments in state-of-the-art, temperature-controlled facilities over the past seven years, including Cool Port, PCC Logistics and Custom Goods,” Port of Oakland Maritime Director Bryan Brandes said in a release. “With this additional cargo capacity and value-added services, we have been able to consistently attract the reefer export business.”

In 2023, the Port of Oakland’s reefer export volumes increased by 4%, while total U.S. volumes for temperature-sensitive exports declined by 20%. The port also increased its overall market share of reefer exports by 4.1%, from 14.2% to 18.3%.