Aras PLM Platform Selected by Johnson Matthey

PLM provider Aras announced that Johnson Matthey has selected it to modernize its global PLM infrastructure and support its digital transformation strategy. Aras Innovator SaaS will be deployed as part of a multi-stage rollout beginning in the first quarter of 2024.

JM is a global leader in sustainable technologies with customers across the energy, chemicals, and automotive industries. Its customers rely on JM’s technology and expertise to decarbonize, remove harmful emissions, and improve their sustainability. Digital transformation plays a critical role in its strategy to manage the breadth and complexity of its business. Aras Innovator will be deployed as a Software as a Service (SaaS) solution to replace legacy systems and integrate with the company’s existing IT infrastructure.

Aras Innovator SaaS is an open and adaptable platform for deploying PLM and digital thread solutions. Aras’ configurable application approach and low-code development tools provide the flexibility that allows organizations like JM to adapt their PLM solution to meet the specific needs of their unique business processes. Aras establishes a data backbone that integrates with the broader enterprise application ecosystem to form a digital thread facilitating collaboration and data sharing.

“We are proud to be supporting Johnson Matthey on the company’s vision to catalyze the net-zero transition. Shifting from being document-centric to data-centric is fundamental to gaining benefit from the adoption of digital technologies across engineering and manufacturing. We look forward to helping Johnson Matthey gain better leverage from data and the benefits of digital transformation," said Roque Martin, CEO of Aras.

" The key factors in our decision to go with Aras were the adaptability of its platform, the maturity of the SaaS solution, and the company’s understanding of our specific business challenges. Combining our data sets into a single source, from chemical formulation to build of materials, will enable improved collaboration and efficiency as we develop sustainable solutions for our customers," added Isabel Tingay, Transformation Program Leader at JM