IFR says five trends will drive new robot applications in 2024

Automation trends include AI, cobots, mobile manipulators, digital twins, and humanoids

February 16, 2024
The stock of operational robots around the globe has hit a new record of about 3.9 million units, and is set to continue expanding in 2024, fueling by five automation trends being tracked by the International Federation of Robotics (IFR). 

Those trends include artificial intelligence, collaborative robots, mobile manipulators, digital twins, and humanoid robots, according to Frankfurt, Germany-based IFR.

“The five mutually reinforcing automation trends in 2024 show that robotics is a multidisciplinary field where technologies are converging to create intelligent solutions for a wide range of tasks,” IFR President Marina Bill said in a release. “These advances continue to shape the merging industrial and service robotics sectors and the future of work.” 

Details on the five trends follow:

  1. Artificial Intelligence (AI) and machine learning. The emergence of generative AI opens up new solutions as robot manufacturers are developing generative AI-driven interfaces which allow users to program robots more intuitively by using natural language instead of code. Another example is predictive AI analyzing robot performance data to identify the future state of equipment and enable predictive maintenance, saving manufacturers machine downtime costs.
  2. Cobots. Human-robot collaboration is expanding as rapid advances in sensors, vision technologies, and smart grippers allow robots to respond in real-time to changes in their environment and thus work safely alongside human workers. Those cobots can relieve and support human workers by assisting with tasks that require heavy lifting, repetitive motions, or work in dangerous environments such as welding. 
  3. Mobile Manipulators. Mobile manipulators – so called “MoMas” that combine collaborative robot arms and mobile robots (AMRs) – are automating material handling tasks in industries such as automotive, logistics, aerospace, or manufacturing. Equipped with sensors and cameras, they can also perform inspections and carry out maintenance tasks on machinery and equipment.
  4. Digital Twins. Digital twin technology is increasingly used as a tool to optimize the performance of a physical system by creating a virtual replica. Since robots are more and more digitally integrated in factories, digital twins can use their real-world operational data to run simulations and predict likely outcomes.
  5. Humanoid Robots. Robotics is witnessing significant advancements in humanoids, designed to perform a wide range of tasks in various environments. The human-like design with two arms and two legs allows the robot to be used flexibly in work environments that were actually created for humans. It can therefore be easily integrated into settings like existing warehouse processes and infrastructure.
     
     

 

