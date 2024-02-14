Press releases are provided by companies as is and have not been edited or checked for accuracy. Any queries should be directed to the company issuing the release.

Upload your press release

Flux Power to Present at the Baird 2024 Vehicle Technology & Mobility Conference on February 29, 202

Flux Power to Present at the Baird 2024 Vehicle Technology & Mobility Conference on February 29, 202
February 14, 2024
No Comments

Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLUX), a developer of advanced lithium-ion energy storage solutions for electrification of commercial and industrial equipment, will attend the Baird 2024 Vehicle Technology & Mobility Conference being held virtually on February 29, 2024.

Flux Power Chief Executive Officer Ron Dutt and Chief Financial Officer Chuck Scheiwe will conduct virtual one-on-one meetings during the conference to discuss ongoing product development and market expansion initiatives and recently reported fiscal second quarter 2024 financial results with record quarterly Revenue of $18.3 million, Positive Adjusted EBITDA, Gross Profit up 38% to $5.7 million, Gross Margin of 31%, and Order Backlog of $30.1 million.

Chief Executive Officer Ron Dutt will deliver the Company’s virtual presentation on Thursday, February 29 at 2:15 PM ET in Session I.

Baird 2024 Vehicle Technology & Mobility Conference
Date: February 29, 2024
Location: Virtual
Speaker: Chief Executive Officer Ron Dutt
Presentation Time: Thursday, February 29 at 2:15 PM ET in Session I
Webcast: Available to Conference Participants Only
Format: In-person 1x1’s and Presentation
Conference Website: Click here

For more information on the Baird 2024 Vehicle Technology & Mobility Conference, or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Flux Power management, please contact your Baird representative or you may also email your request to FLUX@mzgroup.us or call Chris Tyson at (949) 491-8235.

About Flux Power Holdings, Inc.

Flux Power (NASDAQ: FLUX) designs, manufactures, and sells advanced lithium-ion energy storage solutions for electrification of a range of industrial and commercial sectors including material handling, airport ground support equipment (GSE), and stationary energy storage. Flux Power’s lithium-ion battery packs, including the proprietary battery management system (BMS) and telemetry, provide customers with a better performing, lower cost of ownership, and more environmentally friendly alternative, in many instances, to traditional lead acid and propane-based solutions. Lithium-ion battery packs reduce CO2 emissions and help improve sustainability and ESG metrics for fleets. For more information, please visit www.fluxpower.com.

https://ir.fluxpower.com/news-events/press-releases/detail/180/flux-power-to-present-at-the-baird-2024-vehicle-technology
Submit your logistics, material handling, or supply chain related company news in DC VELOCITY's Industry Press Room section or New Products section
Material Handling Transportation Technology
KEYWORDS Flux Power
    You must login or register in order to post a comment.

    Copyright ©2024. All Rights ReservedDesign, CMS, Hosting & Web Development :: ePublishing