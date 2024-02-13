EVANS TRANSPORTATION CELEBRATES ANNUAL ACHIEVEMENTS AND GROWTH

DELAFIELD, Wis. – Evans Transportation, a full-service, third-party provider of custom logistics solutions for a diverse range of North American shippers, celebrates a record year of growth and excellence in 2023 that continues into the new year. As one of the nation’s fastest-growing companies, Evans projects 23.8 percent growth in 2024, maintaining its steady trajectory of increased revenue from $80 million to $400 million since 2018. Despite operating in a difficult industry landscape, Evans’ remarkable performance earned the company several national, industry and local accolades for its business growth, community impact and workplace culture.

“Our ability to grow and innovate in a competitive market is fueled by our hard-working employees and positive company culture, so we’re honored to be recognized for our internal work as well as our business successes,” said Ryan Keepman, president and CEO of Evans Transportation. “As a family-owned business, we’re dedicated to doing right by our employees and customers, and creating a positive workplace culture that fosters growth from within has truly helped define our success in the past year.”

Evans Transportation celebrates significant industry recognitions, including:

-- BizTimes Notable Sages Under 65, recognizing Evans Founder and Chairman Charlie Keepman (January 2024)

-- Inc. Magazine’s Best in Business in the Logistics and Transportation category, honoring businesses that put purpose above profit (December 2023)

-- ACG Wisconsin’s Outstanding Corporate Growth Award, honoring businesses based on financial performance, constructive culture and strategic excellence (December 2023)

-- Milwaukee BizTimes Future 50 Award for fastest-growing privately-held business (September 2023)

-- Milwaukee Business Journal’s Best Places to Work in the Medium category of businesses with 50-99 employees (August 2023)

-- Star Tribune Top Workplaces, honoring Minnesota businesses with outstanding culture, based on employee feedback (June 2023)

-- Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Top Workplaces, based on associate feedback (May 2023)

Evans Transportation also added its Parcel Solutions Division in 2023, increasing value to customers by providing cost-savings, tactical carrier diversification, and improved operational insight and accountability through contract optimization, audit and recovery, and business intelligence services.

“The logistics and transportation industry faced significant challenges in the last year, and while we’re not immune to these hurdles, we’ve minimized the impact on our business by anticipating and addressing the evolving needs of our clients, like through the addition of our in-house Parcel team,” said Keepman. “When there are industry challenges, we shift our focus to what we are able to control rather than the unknowns. We keep looking ahead and remaining focused on providing exceptional service to customers, ensuring we’re a trusted partner in the ever-changing industry landscape.”

About Evans Transportation:

Founded in 1985, Evans is a family-owned, full-service, third-party provider of custom logistics solutions for a diverse range of North American shippers. A private company based in Wisconsin fueled by more than 39 years of industry experience and an uncommonly dedicated team, Evans is a single-source, end-to-end transportation management provider. Taking a collaborative, customer-first approach, Evans invests the time and energy to understand customer needs, creating innovative, strategic solutions that help customers become better shippers. Evans works with customers in a range of industries, including automotive, chemicals and plastics, energy and oil, food and beverage, healthcare, manufacturing, technology, and electronics.