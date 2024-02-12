Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas Group Showcases Jungheinrich® and Rocrich AGV Solutions™ at MODEX 202

HOUSTON (Feb. 12, 2024) – Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas group (Logisnext), a leading North American provider and manufacturer of material handling and innovative automation and fleet solutions, today announced its participation in MODEX 2024, one of the world’s leading manufacturing and supply chain shows. The conference will take place March 11 – 14 at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta, GA.

At this year’s event, Logisnext will showcase its cutting-edge Jungheinrich® warehouse products and introduce Rocrich AGV Solutions™, the exclusive provider of Jungheinrich and Rocla® AGVs and AMRs in North America. Attendees will discover how to maximize their material handling operations through advanced solutions, like automated guided vehicles, semi-automation technology, e-mobility and digital fleet management tools, including Logisnext’s Lift Link® telematics solution.

“We’re excited to showcase our latest innovations in warehouse solutions at MODEX 2024,” said Jerry Sytsma, executive vice president, sales and aftermarket services at Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas. “Logisnext remains dedicated to providing state-of-the-art material handling, mobile automation and fleet management solutions to meet the industry’s changing needs. We invite attendees to join us at the show and discover the future of logistics.”

Schedule of Events

Product Demonstrations at Jungheinrich Booth #B9019

• Jungheinrich EKS 215a Automated Guided Vehicle Pallet Stacker

• Rocla ART Automated Reach Truck

Product Exhibit at Jungheinrich Booth #B9019

• EKX 516 Turret Truck with Warehouse Navigation

• EKS 314 High-Level Order Picker

• Lift Truck Solutions Fleet Management Tool

• Lift Link Telematics Live Demonstration

Exclusive Educational Seminar at Emerging Technologies Theater

• A Roadmap to Mobile Automation Success: Your Journey from Idea to Operation

• Led by Rocrich AGV Solutions President, Brian Spradlin, and Director of Integrator and Direct Sales, Brian Markison

• Tuesday, March 12: 12:30 – 1:15 p.m.

To learn more visit https://www.logisnextamericas.com/en/jungheinrich/modex-2024.

###

About Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas

Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas Inc., and its group companies have helped customers Move The World Forward for more than 100 years. A technology-driven manufacturer, Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas offers scalable solutions from material handling to automation and extensive fleet support. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, its complete portfolio of advanced solutions spans across five leading brands – Mitsubishi forklift trucks, Cat® lift trucks, Rocla AGV Solutions, UniCarriers® Forklifts and Jungheinrich® warehouse and automation products. All products are backed by an extensive dealer network offering industry-leading customer service and product support. Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mitsubishi Logisnext Co. Ltd. For more information, visit www.LogisnextAmericas.com.

About Jungheinrich®

Advanced Warehouse Products and Automated Guided Vehicles

Jungheinrich® ranks among the World’s leading brands of material handling equipment and warehousing technology, offering a broad range of advanced forklifts, very narrow aisle lift trucks and automated guided vehicles. With more than 65 years of electric lift truck design and manufacturing expertise, Jungheinrich is known for developing energy-efficient warehouse products utilizing lithium-ion battery or energy management technologies, which can operate up to two shifts on one charge in various applications.

In North America, Jungheinrich forklifts are exclusively distributed by the Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas group, a next-generation material handling and logistics solutions company, headquartered in Houston, Texas. This extensive dealer network has more than 340 dealer locations across the U.S., Canada and Mexico, backed by five local parts distribution centers and a 24-hour parts delivery guarantee. To learn more about Jungheinrich’s complete warehouse products and solutions, visit Jungheinrich Forklift Trucks, Jungheinrich Forklifts on YouTube and Jungheinrich Forklifts on LinkedIn.

About Rocrich AGV Solutions™

Rocrich AGV Solutions provides tailored mobile automation solutions in material handling that empower their customers. Rocrich is a joint venture from German intralogistics pioneer Jungheinrich and Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas, a leading North American provider and manufacturer of material handling and innovative automation and fleet solutions. Through the combination of the AGV portfolios of Logisnext’s Rocla brand and that of Jungheinrich, Rocrich provides customers and business partners in North America with a single source for all major mobile automation use cases from standard to special purpose AGVs and automated forklifts. Headquartered in Houston, TX, and with a service network throughout North America, Rocrich is your local partner for mobile automation solutions.