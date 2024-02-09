SKF Group names Bhatnagar to lead Americas region

Swedish industrial machinery maker cites transformation

skf 0901d1968098495c_png_highpreview_800.jpeg
February 9, 2024
DC Velocity Staff
No Comments

The Swedish industrial machinery manufacturer SKF Group has named a new president for its Americas region, saying that Manish Bhatnagar, the current President, Industrial Region India and Southeast Asia (ISEA) is appointed the new President, Industrial Region Americas.

Bhatnagar will be located in the company’s Lansdale, Pennsylvania, office. He replaces John Schmidt, the current President, Industrial Region Americas, who will leave SKF to continue his career elsewhere after remain in an advisory role during a brief transition period.

In the meantime, Fredrik Hallen, Director Finance, Controlling, IT & Digitalization in Industrial Region ISEA, will take interim charge as President for the ISEA region. A permanent successor is expected to be in place during the spring.

“In times of transformation, adding new perspectives is sometimes necessary. Americas and ISEA have accomplished a lot, but with new leadership in both regions, we aim to find new opportunities and to become even more competitive and increase speed in our journey,” Rickard Gustafson, President and CEO of SKF, said in a release.

SKF manufactures products such as bearings, seals, mechatronics, services, and lubrication, and well as providing digitalization platforms including sensorized bearings, condition monitoring, and connected factories.

 

Material Handling
KEYWORDS SKF Group

    Recent Articles by DC Velocity Staff

    Armada acquires ATEC Systems in expansion to food and restaurant logistics

    Inbound cargo at U.S. container ports rose in December despite Red Sea violence

    Blue Yonder says flexis AG acquisition adds capabilities in product personalization

    You must login or register in order to post a comment.

    Copyright ©2024. All Rights ReservedDesign, CMS, Hosting & Web Development :: ePublishing