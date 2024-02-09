SKF Group names Bhatnagar to lead Americas region

The Swedish industrial machinery manufacturer SKF Group has named a new president for its Americas region, saying that Manish Bhatnagar, the current President, Industrial Region India and Southeast Asia (ISEA) is appointed the new President, Industrial Region Americas.

Bhatnagar will be located in the company’s Lansdale, Pennsylvania, office. He replaces John Schmidt, the current President, Industrial Region Americas, who will leave SKF to continue his career elsewhere after remain in an advisory role during a brief transition period.

In the meantime, Fredrik Hallen, Director Finance, Controlling, IT & Digitalization in Industrial Region ISEA, will take interim charge as President for the ISEA region. A permanent successor is expected to be in place during the spring.

“In times of transformation, adding new perspectives is sometimes necessary. Americas and ISEA have accomplished a lot, but with new leadership in both regions, we aim to find new opportunities and to become even more competitive and increase speed in our journey,” Rickard Gustafson, President and CEO of SKF, said in a release.

SKF manufactures products such as bearings, seals, mechatronics, services, and lubrication, and well as providing digitalization platforms including sensorized bearings, condition monitoring, and connected factories.