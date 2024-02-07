Cimcorp to Feature End-to-End Automation for Fresh Food Distribution at MODEX 2024

ATLANTA—Feb. 7, 2024—Cimcorp, a pioneer of intralogistics automation specialized in fresh food handling and tire-handling solutions, will exhibit at MODEX 2024, scheduled for March 11-14, at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta. At booth #B6019, the company will showcase its comprehensive range of automated storage and order picking systems, specifically designed to optimize fresh and perishable food distribution for grocery retailers, bakeries, and dairies. MODEX attendees will have the opportunity to explore Cimcorp’s technology through interactive demonstrations and discussions with company experts.

As a trusted automation partner, Cimcorp helps grocery retailers transform warehousing operations through efficient product handling. Cimcorp’s modular systems combine gantry robots, intelligent software, AS/RS, AGVs, conveyors, shuttles, palletizers, and more to optimize operations from end to end, boost productivity, and improve overall performance. Additionally, Cimcorp offers continuous maintenance through its Success Services—including spare parts, training, and 24/7 support—to help customers secure a lifecycle of 20 years or more for their automation technology.

Throughout the show, MODEX attendees can meet with Cimcorp representatives to discuss their biggest operational challenges and explore how Cimcorp’s solutions:

● Modernize order fulfillment for fresh produce, dairy products, and baked goods

● Minimize lead times and maximize freshness for perishable foods

● Save costs and time by retrofitting existing facilities

● Support supply chain sustainability efforts

● Ensure 100-percent uptime, backed by lifetime support

Notably, Cimcorp will highlight its flexible, modular solution for retrofitting existing distribution centers with automation. The solution enables rapid installation in any existing facility footprint and allows grocery retailers to introduce automation modules based on present needs, with the ability to scale as business grows.

“We’re excited to highlight our end-to-end automation at MODEX 2024! Automation is the future of fresh food distribution, and our unique solutions makes it easier than ever to get started with automation in a way that is quick, cost-effective, scalable, and sustainable,” said Adam Gurga, National Manager of Grocery and Retail Partnerships, Cimcorp. “Equipped with Cimcorp technology and support, our clients are able to future-proof their operations and delight their customers with the freshest products for years to come.”

Book a meeting with Cimcorp representatives at MODEX 2024 at booth #B6019: https://cimcorp.com/grocery-expos/#bookSales

About Cimcorp

Cimcorp is a leading global manufacturer and integrator of turnkey automation for intralogistics. We combine leading-edge robotics, material handling systems and software to solve our customers' logistics challenges intelligently and sustainably. We provide order fulfillment and storage systems to industries such as grocery retail, fresh food, dairy, bakery, beverage, e-commerce, and distribution. With more than 40 years of industry experience, we deliver streamlined and strategic solutions to our customers. An agile and innovative mindset has helped us to grow from our northern roots in Finland into a global group. Part of Murata Machinery, Ltd. (Muratec), we offer a worldwide network of sales and service locations and strive to serve our customers as a lifelong, reliable partner. For more information, visit www.cimcorp.com.