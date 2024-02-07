Princeton TMX Partners with Emerge to Give Shippers Access to Spot Market Capacity & Real-Time Rates

February 7, 2024 (Fort Wayne, IN) – Princeton TMX, a leading multi-modal transportation management system (TMS) provider, today announced a strategic partnership with Emerge, a prominent provider of innovative freight procurement solutions. The partnership streamlines the procurement process by giving shippers direct access to Emerge’s large carrier network, spot market pricing and load tendering capabilities from within Princeton TMX system.

Princeton TMX’s multi-modal TMS automates complex transactions by simplifying the entire transportation planning and execution process, providing shippers with better rates, better lanes and lower risk. Seamlessly integrating Emerge’s freight procurement platform into the Princeton TMX system connects users with a marketplace of 45,000 carriers and enables them to compare rates and then tender loads using the “Book it Now” functionality. This not only streamlines operations by eliminating the need to manually find and set up new carriers, but enables shippers to make smarter, data-driven decisions regarding carrier selection.

“In today’s dynamic business environment, shippers need access to spot capacity to transport loads not covered by their existing carrier base and scale up when freight volumes increase or new lanes are introduced—while ensuring they’re getting the best possible rates and service levels,” said Oliver Bloom, senior director of strategic partnerships & sales, Princeton TMX. “Partnering with Emerge makes spot procurement easy for our customers, giving them direct access to thousands of carriers and allowing them to request quotes and tender loads within their Princeton TMX dashboard.”

Built by freight professionals for freight professionals, Emerge's platform optimizes and automates the freight procurement process, empowering shippers and carriers to make more strategic decisions to reduce costs, enhance productivity and manage all sourcing spend in one easy-to-use platform.

“Emerge provides direct access to capacity from vetted marketplace carriers. This integration allows shippers to drive efficiencies within their procurement process and ultimately reduce cost through additional capacity and data analytics,” said Maggie Petrovic, SVP of Strategic Partnerships, Emerge. “Integrating our platform with Princeton TMX empowers and expands our dual commitment to provide innovative solutions that drive process efficiency and deliver meaningful cost and performance value to our customers.”

Learn how Princeton TMX can simplify your transportation operations and reduce your freight costs at https://www.princetontmx.com.

About Princeton TMX

Princeton TMX is a leading multi-modal transportation management system (TMS) provider. The company’s cloud-based system automates and optimizes transportation planning and execution, streamlining the supply chain, reducing freight costs, and improving overall performance. Backed by a team of logistics experts, Princeton TMX helps automate complex transactions by simplifying the entire transportation planning and execution process—providing better rates, better lanes and lower risk.

About Emerge

Emerge is a leading technology provider with its revolutionary Freight Procurement Platform. Emerge offers solutions that enhance the procurement process for spot and contract freight by providing current benchmarking data, real-time connectivity, and data-driven insights enabling shippers and carriers to make more empowered strategic decisions. Backed by its marketplace of 45k+ quality carriers and the Premier Carrier Program, shippers can expand their network with confidence. For more information, visit www.emergemarket.com.

Contact:

Stephen Dye

stephen@outlookmarketingsrv.com

###