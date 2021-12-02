DHL Supply Chain Partners with Emerge to Provide Capacity Increase for Customers Seeking Spot Freigh

WESTERVILLE, OH (December 2, 2021) – DHL Supply Chain, the Americas leader in contract logistics and part of Deutsche Post DHL Group, today announced it is integrating Emerge’s Spot Marketplace platform capabilities into its LLP Control Tower and transportation management system (TMS) ecosystem to ensure timely and market competitive coverage for spot market freight.

The partnership provides an additional spot market capacity solution to DHL Supply Chain, greatly expanding the network of trusted carriers its customers can access and leverage to maximize cost savings and meet their spot freight needs. The Emerge Freight Procurement Platform is an agile, scalable platform purpose-built to efficiently find better capacity and streamline freight management. The agreement is part of the company’s Accelerated Digitalization strategy and the latest example of its investment in digitalizing the supply chain to optimize visibility, resiliency, efficiency and performance.



“We constantly monitor emerging technologies and have a rigorous technology selection process combined with a proven approach to technology implementation and integration. As part of this process, we vetted a number of digital freight marketplace platforms and piloted each with a select group of customers,” said Jim Monkmeyer, president, transportation, DHL Supply Chain North America. “The Emerge offering was the most robust. Most importantly, the company is aligned with our transportation sourcing and procurement philosophy of focusing on targeted dynamic sourcing events. This made them an obvious choice to help us provide the capacity our customers need to continue to meet demand and overcome today’s transportation challenges.”

The additional spot freight capacity is accessible through the DHL Supply Chain LLP Control Tower, which provides a single point of end-to-end supply chain visibility and control. The LLP Control Tower consolidates and optimizes a variety of transport services ranging from order management, planning, vehicle management, track and trace, to administrative tasks such as bill settlement and reporting. By use of an easy-to-use interface, customers can access the information they need at every stage of the process to support effective decision-making for their supply chains.

Monkmeyer noted that one of the main differentiators of Emerge that made the company an ideal partner was the flexibility it provided. Users can access the Emerge marketplace of pre-vetted carriers, integrate their own network and also connect with other digital brokerages and digital freight platforms allowing them to operate with utmost efficiency.

“We are excited to work with DHL Supply Chain to enable its customers to easily source the best partners and real-time market rates for their freight procurement needs. Together we are reinventing freight procurement,” said Jake Papa, senior vice president of Enterprise at Emerge.

Learn more about DHL Supply Chain’s LLP Control Tower and network of spot freight carriers here.

– End –

Media Contact:

John Friess

External Communications Manager

DHL Supply Chain, North America

Phone: +1 740 953 9406

E-mail: john.friess@dhl.com

On the Internet: dpdhl.com/press

Follow us at: twitter.com/DeutschePostDHL

DHL – The logistics company for the world

DHL is the leading global brand in the logistics industry. Our DHL divisions offer an unrivaled portfolio of logistics services ranging from national and international parcel delivery, e-commerce shipping and fulfillment solutions, international express, road, air and ocean transport to industrial supply chain management. With about 400,000 employees in more than 220 countries and territories worldwide, DHL connects people and businesses securely and reliably, enabling global sustainable trade flows. With specialized solutions for growth markets and industries including technology, life sciences and healthcare, engineering, manufacturing & energy, auto-mobility and retail, DHL is decisively positioned as “The logistics company for the world”.

DHL is part of Deutsche Post DHL Group. The Group generated revenues of more than 66 billion euros in 2020. With sustainable business practices and a commitment to society and the environment, the Group makes a positive contribution to the world. Deutsche Post DHL Group aims to achieve zero-emissions logistics by 2050.

Emerge, headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ, is transforming the $800 billion freight industry by empowering meaningful logistics relationships through its award-winning Freight Procurement Platform. Built by freight professionals for freight professionals, Emerge is reinventing the procurement process by offering solutions that enable shippers and carriers to make more empowered, strategic decisions. Founded in 2017, Emerge is one of the fastest-growing technology startups in the U.S.

Enabled by its “network effect,” the Emerge platform has changed the fundamentals of trucking in the U.S. by allowing shippers to simultaneously manage contracted volumes while expanding access to live capacity and rates. This end-to-end, integrated approach covers all facets of the trucking process including procurement, tendering, operational execution, risk management, and accounting. Visit www.emergemarket.com to learn more.