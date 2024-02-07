Synergy Logistics seals dynamic new tech integration partnership

Warehouse technology innovator, Synergy Logistics, has partnered with leading connected fulfillment solutions specialist, Techdinamics, to provide customers with integrated rate shopping and transportation management capabilities.

The alliance with Ontario-based Techdinamics is around their techSHIP solution, which dovetails seamlessly with Synergy’s advanced warehouse management system (WMS) SnapFulfil. Together, they create a fully connected workflow – order, WMS, pick, pack, ship – to get orders out the door faster and correctly, but with no additional labor and lower operating costs.

TechSHIP is a powerful cloud-based application that quickly and easily integrates with multiple small parcel, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL) and Full Truckload Freight (FTL) carriers to generate shipping labels and custom documentation. It also provides lower cost or most appropriate services for customer product lines, depending on selection, ship to addresses and other preferences.

The generated label and tracking information seamlessly populate SnapFulfil, providing users with a smooth end-to-end experience. This integrated process, known as the blackbox API, grants SnapFulfil operators access to comprehensive shipping software without the need to navigate between multiple screens. With connections to over 150+ carriers, techSHIP enhances order accuracy, accelerates order processing, ensures on-time delivery, and offers competitive shipping rates.

Smitha Raphael, Chief Product & Delivery Officer for Synergy Logistics, says: “The techSHIP solution offers depth of integration, but also speed, as you can write your own, multiple management rules. It’s a quick and agile system like ours and customers can be configured and up-to-speed within 20-30 minutes for rapid efficiencies and return on investment.”

The partnership is already working well for Utah-based online beauty retailer, Younique, as the integration with techSHIP has enabled them to not only onboard previously unavailable carriers like Purolator, but via SnapFulfil’s batch functionality print labels far more efficiently and quickly for high volume orders - decreasing the cost levels on their shipping for the first time.

Reg Adams, President at Techdinamics, adds: “The partnership is a natural fit as SnapFulfil seamlessly integrates with techSHIP's API, enabling users to stay within the WMS for order processing and label generation. Users can handle their orders in the WMS as usual and the system automatically communicates with techSHIP. This allows the full and dynamic utilization of techSHIP's order management rules and rate shopping capabilities.”

This strategic alignment with Techdinamics is the latest in Synergy’s rapidly expanding native integration and partnership network, which via real-time peer-to-peer transactions seeks to provide transparency across all critical business systems and sales routes - and is already 40+ companies strong across sectors like ERP, iPaaS, Marketplace, Robotics & MHE, Shipping, plus other channel partners.