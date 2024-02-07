Aras Names Keynote Speaker and Agenda for ACE 2024

PLM company Aras announced the agenda, including keynote and mainstage panel discussions, for its annual event, ACE 2024, taking place March 4-7, 2024 in Fort Worth, Texas. The theme for this year's event is Unlocking Innovation.

ACE 2024 spans a total of four days, including both pre- and post- event days that offer training opportunities and technical discussions. The main event takes place on the second and third day with a keynote and sessions focused on the latest in PLM and digital thread innovation. Attendees will gain insight from Aras leaders and industry experts on the technology and trends reshaping digital engineering.

The keynote speaker for this year is best-selling author, entrepreneur, and culture coach, Dr. Jackie Freiberg. She’ll discuss strategies on how to move organizations in bold new directions by enabling all people to learn, ideate, and innovate. Other highlights at this year’s event include several mainstage panel discussions:

Leveraging the Modern Digital Thread: Explore how the Digital Thread serves as a foundational paradigm for streamlining collaboration, data flow, and decision making across the product lifecycle. Gain insights into managing PLM-related business processes in entirely new ways.

Accelerate ESG Goals with the Digital Thread: Understand how managing and operationalizing Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) goals is supported by an effective digital thread strategy.

Navigating the Industry 4.0 to 5.0 Transition: Join a panel of digital engineering pioneers from Aras’ board of directors as they look ahead at the future of engineering. Learn how management styles, teams, and skillsets evolve alongside technology as organizations navigate modern challenges.

“ACE 2024 offers a unique opportunity for our community to unite and think differently about how they leverage modern digital engineering technology to better compete,” said Roque Martin, CEO, Aras. “Innovation is fundamental to differentiation. The Aras community is a source of inspiration and education for innovative strategies that apply PLM and digital thread technology to support sustainable growth in an increasingly dynamic world.”

Attendees can look forward to hearing additional presentations from companies including DENSO, Ocado, SAIC, SRC, SICK, Svante and more. Full agenda details and registration are available at: https://events.aras.com/ace2024/Home.