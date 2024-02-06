Yale to spotlight lift truck operator assist system and other warehouse technologies at MODEX 2024

GREENVILLE, N.C. (Feb. 6, 2024) – Yale Lift Truck Technologies announces it will highlight a range of innovative lift truck solutions resulting from organizational strengths in research and development and technology integration at the MODEX trade show in Atlanta March 11 – 14. In response to the overwhelming demand at ProMat 2023, Yale will dedicate booth #B3810 to hosting personalized demonstrations of the company’s award-winning operator assist technology, Yale Reliant™. The Yale MODEX experience will also include booth displays and seminars led by specialized experts.

The Yale Reliant demonstrations will provide a deeper understanding of the solution’s development and the unique approach of its underlying advanced dynamic stability technology. They will also showcase several examples of how operations can use the solution’s real-time location sensing technology to enforce certain operating rules in specific parts of a facility, such as limiting mast height in areas with low-hanging obstructions or doorways, or automatically slowing the truck as it approaches crosswalks.

“Injury and illness rates in the warehousing industry are considerably higher than those of other industries – even twice as high in certain sectors, according to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA). This is a very serious issue for warehousing operations, but that’s not their only headwind,” says Brad Long, Brand Manager, Yale. “Persistent labor challenges are exacerbating safety risks while warehouses wrestle high costs and intensifying customer expectations. Yale is responding with lift truck innovations that offer new ways for warehouses to tame these challenges and rethink what they expect from suppliers, equipment and technology.”

Displays lining the walls of booth #B3810 will showcase several solutions that are helping customers adapt to modern demands, including telemetry, robotics, operator assist systems, integrated lithium-ion power and warehouse lift truck models derived from a customer-centric design process.

Seminars led by experts from Yale will examine two of the most advanced lift truck technologies available for warehouses to address labor, safety and productivity challenges:

- How quickly robotics can work for you: Use cases for implementing robotic lift trucks in your operation

o Date and time: Monday, March 11 at 11:15 a.m.

o Location: Theater F

- Operator assistance technology and OSHA instructions: Operator assist systems and safety in your warehouse

o Date and time: Tuesday, March 12 at 3:30 p.m.

o Location: Emerging Technologies Theater

To learn more about lift truck technologies and solutions from Yale, visit www.yale.com.

ABOUT YALE LIFT TRUCK TECHNOLOGIES

Yale Lift Truck Technologies leverages over a century of material handling experience and substantial investment in innovation to bring the most advanced technology-driven lift truck solutions to market. The company offers a full line of award-winning lift trucks, including reach trucks, order pickers, turret trucks, pallet jacks and trucks, pallet stackers, tow tractors and counterbalanced forklifts, as well as powerful operator assist solutions, proven robotics and a wide range of power sources to help customers adapt to today’s demanding supply chain. Yale and its independent dealer network support these solutions with comprehensive after-sales service, parts, financing and training.

Hyster-Yale Group, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) which is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio and operates globally.

