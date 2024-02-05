RoadOne IntermodaLogistics adds rockstar sales executive team

Randolph, Massachusetts, February 5, 2024 – RoadOne IntermodaLogistics, a single source intermodal, warehouse, and logistics services company, announces the addition of three new highly skilled, knowledgeable sales executives to support RoadOne’s ongoing growth, customer experience excellence, and prepare for a 2024 freight market upswing.

The new RoadOne sales executives team includes:

- Randy Abbott, VP of Strategic Accounts: Randy is a success oriented executive with an extensive background in strategic transportation and logistics solutions aimed to deliver efficiency, growth and profitability. Prior to RoadOne, Randy held positions at Cardinal, XPO, Bridge Terminal Transport, and Roadrunner.

- Kodiak Fields, VP of National Accounts: Kodiak is an experienced and results-oriented executive with an extensive background in logistics and supply chain management, as well as real-estate, construction, and health-care. He comes to RoadOne from a previous post at NFI. In addition, he’s an avid competitor and Jiu-Jitsu Black Belt World Champion exemplifying his unwavering discipline and dedication.

- Tyler Kruse, VP of Strategic Sales: Tyler brings more than a decade of logistics expertise across all modes of transportation, making his experience in both Asset and Non-Asset environments particularly well-suited for RoadOne’s comprehensive solutions provider model. He was a key account manager at Business to Business Logistics before joining RoadOne.

RoadOne continues to expand its dedicated team and national footprint to provide single source logistics and distribution services to streamline and optimize its customers’ supply chains. The company’s broad scope of services including transload, drayage, dedicated fleet operations, cross-border, depot and yard management, offer a comprehensive end-to-end logistics network for shippers.

“We are thrilled to have these well-respected, knowledgeable sales professionals, Randy, Kodiak and Tyler, join RoadOne. With our customer first mind set, we’re committed to constantly building in order to provide bespoke integrated intermodal solutions for our customers,” said Kendall Kellaway, Senior VP, Commercial at RoadOne IntermodaLogistics. “Their extensive knowledge and experience provide a robust foundation that ensures the highest level of support for our customers' logistics and supply chain needs."

RoadOne’s business philosophy is based on the tenets of reliability, tenacity, safety, integrity, and loyalt