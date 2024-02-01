C.H. Robinson names Castagnetto to lead North American Surface Transportation division

Logistics service provider C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. has named a new president of its North American Surface Transportation (NAST) division, promoting 19-year veteran Michael Castagnetto from within the company, effective immediately.

Castagnetto succeeds Mac Pinkerton, who is transitioning from his current role. Pinkerton joined the company in 1997 and since then has had various roles in NAST – rising from transportation representative all the way to president. He will now depart Robinson at the end of February.

Castagnetto first joined Robinson in 2005 and has held several leadership roles, most recently serving as vice president, customer success for NAST, and prior to that, as president of Robinson Fresh. As president of NAST, he now rejoins the senior leadership team, reporting to president and CEO Dave Bozeman.

Bozeman himself took over the company’s top role just eight months ago, moving into the logistics sector from previous roles at Ford Motor Co. and Amazon.



