FoxBot Autonomous Forklift Surpasses 2.5 Million Pallet Pulls

Austin, TX – Jan. 31, 2024 – Fox Robotics has announced that its installed base of FoxBot autonomous trailer loader/unloaders (ATL) has unloaded over 2.5 million pallets since the company introduced it in 2019. Fox Robotics nearly tripled its annual recurring revenue (ARR) from 2022 to 2023 and in the last 12 months, doubled its installed fleet of FoxBot autonomous forklifts.



"We created the Fox Robotics autonomous trailer loader/unloader to solve for the very critical automation of the warehouse gateway – the shipping and receiving dock. In doing so, we've unlocked the last piece of the end-to-end automation puzzle, enabling logistics operators across many verticals to automate end-to-end fulfillment operations," says Marin Tchakarov, CEO and President at Fox Robotics. "The growth in Fox Robotics ATL deployments over the last three years is proof positive of the maturity of our autonomous solution, as our expanding customer base relies on it daily for their logistics workflows."



Fox Robotics will showcase the FoxBot autonomous forklift at booth #1621 at Manifest, Feb. 5–7 in Las Vegas, and booth #C6272 at MODEX 2024 in Atlanta, March 11– 4. See it in action in this video (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QxEEmukZ4R4).



The Fox Robotics autonomous forklift is the world's first Class 1 electric, stand-up autonomous forklift designed for load/unload operations on warehouse loading docks. Classified as an autonomous mobile robot (AMR), the FoxBot autonomous forklift automates an array of operator tasks to improve workplace safety, increase productivity, and enhance employee satisfaction. It helps warehouse and logistics leaders realize a wide range of benefits, including:

* Up to 60% savings costs related to labor due to the FoxBot forklift operating without a driver. One warehouse associate can supervise up to six FoxBot autonomous forklifts at once.

* Enhanced worker safety by removing forklift operators from dangerous situations.

* Unloading trailers in 45 minutes.

* Reduced product loss and damage.

* Increased uptime due to the predictability, speeds, and long battery life of the ATL.



The Fox Robotics ATL mitigates a range of issues associated with manual forklift operation that disrupt warehouse operations by automating time-consuming repetitive tasks, increasing employee productivity, and supporting a safe environment with a lower risk of injury. With its sensors for real-time perception and proprietary software, the autonomous forklift navigates the warehouse floor with precision, avoiding obstacles as it picks pallets.



Developed with innovative and proprietary machine learning and vision technology, the Fox Robotics ATL automates the unloading of pallets from trailers so workers can focus on critical responsibilities in the warehouse. Using real-time vision and remote safety sensors featuring Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) perception and the following capabilities, the FoxBot autonomous forklift maneuvers the warehouse floor safely and efficiently. Additional features include:

* Capacity to unload over 60 double- or 30 single-stacked 40x48 pallets per hour.

* 360-degree monitoring that detects and avoids obstacles, LiDAR sensors, cameras, Programmable Logic Controllers (PLCs), and fully redundant safety braking that prevent collisions and enhance worker safety.

* An all-electric rechargeable system powered by a battery with 18-20 hours of life.

* Connectivity to cellular and Wi-Fi networks, enabling a warehouse team to quickly integrate the FoxBot autonomous forklift into logistics workflows and complete deployment within a few hours for continuous operations and immediate efficiency gains.

* Scalable and flexible configurations that fit a range of warehouse environments.



"In the coming year, Fox Robotics will add more capabilities to our existing product line and introduce new intelligent autonomous solutions that drive productivity, efficiency, and safety in the warehouse," says Peter Anderson-Sprecher, Fox Robotics Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer.



Learn more about Fox Robotics and the FoxBot autonomous forklift at FoxRobotics.com.