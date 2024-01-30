CarriersEdge Announces 2024 Best Fleets to Drive For

NEWMARKET, Ontario, Jan. 30, 2024 – CarriersEdge, a leading provider of online driver training for the trucking industry, today announced the 2024 Best Fleets to Drive For®. These North American for-hire trucking companies are being recognized for providing the best workplace experiences for their company drivers and independent contractors.



To be considered for the 2024 Best Fleets program, for-hire carriers operating 10 tractor-trailers or more were nominated by a company driver or owner-operator currently working with them. These nominated fleets were then evaluated across a range of categories, including compensation and benefits, HR strategies, operations, professional development, and work/life balance. Finally, each fleet collected surveys from their drivers to measure the satisfaction of the fleet. The results of the questionnaire and surveys were compiled and scored to identify the top performers.



The fleets with the highest overall scores are recognized as Best Fleets to Drive For. Fleets receiving the distinction for 10 consecutive years (or 7 consecutive years plus an overall winner award) are inducted into the Hall of Fame.



The Top 20 Best Fleets to Drive For® for 2024 are:

· American Central Transport, Inc. – Kansas City, MO

· Brenny Specialized, Inc. – Saint Joseph, MN

· C.A.T. Inc. – Coteau-du-Lac, QC

· Challenger Motor Freight, Inc. – Cambridge, ON

· Chief Carriers, Inc. – Grand Island, NE

· Continental Express, Inc. – Sidney, OH

· Crawford Trucking, Inc. – Des Moines, IA

· Decker Truck Line, Inc. – Fort Dodge, IA

· Erb Transport – New Hamburg, ON

· Fortigo Freight Services, Inc. – Etobicoke, ON

· Fremont Contract Carriers, Inc. – Fremont, NE

· K & J Trucking, Inc. – Sioux Falls, SD

· Kriska Holdings Limited – Prescott, ON

· Leonard's Express, Inc. – Farmington, NY

· Nick Strimbu, Inc. – Brookfield, OH

· PGT Trucking, Inc. – Aliquippa, PA

· Thomas E. Keller Trucking Inc. – Defiance, OH

· TLD Logistics Services, Inc. – Knoxville, TN

· Transland – Strafford, MO

· Wellington Group of Companies – Aberfoyle, ON



Fleets requalifying for the Best Fleets to Drive For® Hall of Fame are:

· Bison Transport Inc. – Winnipeg, MB

· Boyle Transportation – Billerica, MA

· Central Oregon Truck Company, Inc. – Redmond, OR

· FTC Transportation, Inc. – Oklahoma City, OK

· Garner Trucking, Inc. – Findlay, OH

· Grand Island Express, Inc. – Grand Island, NE

· Halvor Lines, Inc. – Superior, WI

· Nussbaum Transportation Services, Inc. – Hudson, IL

· Prime Inc. – Springfield, MO

· TransPro Freight Systems, Ltd. – Milton, ON



“The past year has been exceptionally difficult for the trucking industry,” noted Jane Jazrawy, CEO of CarriersEdge. “However, the Best Fleets continued to find new ways to improve the work experience for their drivers and independent contractors, once again raising the bar on what’s possible. The Hall of Fame took that even further, with all 10 of last year’s Hall of Famers requalifying through a range of innovative programs and driver supports.”



In addition to the Top 20 and Hall of Fame, five Fleets to Watch (honorable mentions) were also identified:

· Ippolito Transportation, Inc. – Burlington, ON

· Magnum Companies, Ltd. – Fargo, ND

· Mill Creek Motor Freight LTD – Ayr, ON

· Peninsula Truck Lines, Inc. – Federal Way, WA

· Stokes Trucking, LLC. – Tremonton, UT



From the Top 20, two overall winners will be unveiled, in large and small fleet categories, at the Best Fleets Education & Awards Conference, April 8-9, 2024 at the NASCAR Hall of Fame in Charlotte, NC. In addition to announcing the winners, the conference will also share full details of the data collected during this year’s edition of the program – stats, trends, and innovative programs from all the Top 20 and Hall of Fame fleets. The conference is sponsored by EpicVue, TruckRight, and Netradyne.



To learn more about the Best Fleets to Drive For program, visit https://bf2df.com

To learn more about the Best Fleets Education & Awards Conference, visit https://bf2df.com/event



Be sure to follow #BestFleets24 on social media for updates on this year’s program.



About CarriersEdge

CarriersEdge is a leading provider of online driver training for the trucking industry. With a comprehensive library of safety and compliance courses, supported by advanced management and reporting functions, CarriersEdge helps over two thousand fleets train their drivers without sacrificing miles or requiring people to come in on weekends. CarriersEdge is also the creator of the Best Fleets to Drive For program, the only annual program dedicated to uncovering the best workplaces in the North American trucking industry.