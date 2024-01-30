How Mid-Sized Enterprises Become and Remain Competitive Using GROW with SAP

Research by the National Center for Middle Market shows that many mid-sized businesses are growing fast and their technology needs to grow with their business as they face the same issues of global complexity as larger companies . Because the US-market is recognized as a leader in the introduction of new and innovative business solutions, US-companies are ahead of European companies when it comes to the adoption of GROW. “The US cloud ERP market is generally more mature and receptive to new solutions compared to Europe. As businesses navigate the complexities of today's digital landscape, GROW emerges as a game-changer, offering a robust set of features that position enterprises for sustained success", says Alexander Paulus, Managing Director of CNT Management Consulting in Atlanta. GROW with SAP is not just a new subscription service offering; it's a comprehensive business solution that delivers a myriad of benefits, fostering productivity, data-driven decision-making, and resilience in an increasingly competitive market.

Choosing the Best Fit

To understand the special features and benefits of GROW, it makes sense to compare it with other players in the market segment SAP is going after with the GROW offering: “While others may advertise broad functionality and user-friendliness, GROW with SAP provides faster, smoother implementation with its pre-configured solutions for mid-sized companies. It suits mid-sized needs better with pre-built templates”, says Paulus. Possible concerns often hold companies back in their development. Such concerns also exist with GROW and relate to limited customization options, a lack of flexibility, and decentralized operational processes. Companies seeking significant adaptations to their ERP system may find GROW’s given structure with little customizations limiting, but they key to success of GROW is a paradigm shift in ERP customization from ‘anything goes’ to a clearly defined ‘fit-to-standard’ strategy. GROW is for mid-sized businesses and organizations with 50 to 250 employees who need a standardized ERP implementation up and running in a short period of time. This differs from RISE with SAP Private Edition, which targets and supports SAP customers migrating existing data to the cloud. “It’s necessary that companies know their exact needs to be able to choose suitable solutions. Consider your size, industry, and specific needs when choosing the best fit”, notes Paulus.

Ensuring Security and Compliance: Imperative for US Companies

In an era marked by digital innovation and global connectivity, the significance of security and compliance for US companies cannot be overstated. As businesses increasingly rely on digital infrastructure and data-driven processes, safeguarding sensitive information has become a paramount concern. The intersection of security and compliance not only protects organizations from cyber threats but also ensures adherence to legal and regulatory standards. A study conducted by the Ponemon Institute found that the average cost of non-compliance is about 2.71 times higher than the cost of maintaining or meeting compliance requirements . "The integration of robust security measures and adherence to compliance standards is not just a reactive strategy; it is a proactive investment in the long-term sustainability and resilience of a company", Paulus points out. GROW prioritizes these aspects, offering robust security measures and ensuring compliance with industry standards and regulations. This data integrity commitment gives businesses the peace of mind necessary to navigate highly regulated environments.

Seamless Integration and Efficiency

The main advantage of GROW is its ability to seamlessly integrate with existing systems. One of the standout features is also the analytics capabilities, providing businesses with real-time insights into critical metrics. "Access to real-time analytics is a strategic imperative for businesses looking to stay competitive. GROW not only provides this capability but does so in a user-friendly and accessible manner”, notes Paulus. Medium-sized companies are often faced with challenges when implementing new software solutions as they have fewer resources. "GROW is characterized by fast implementation times and low implementation costs," explains Paulus. In addition, the standardized approach of the software requires only minimal IT-expertise.

About CNT Management Consulting GmbH

CNT Management Consulting Inc. is a multi-award-winning international consulting firm with a focus on digitalization. For more than 20 years, CNT has been supporting companies from various sectors in the development and implementation of SAP solutions. From eleven locations, such as Atlanta and Vienna, the service provider supports more than 250 customers worldwide.