RateLinx and Reveel Help Businesses Optimize Parcel Spend

RateLinx and Reveel announced a strategic partnership to enable businesses to optimize their parcel spend management, while simultaneously achieving significant performance gains in their freight and logistics operations.

RateLinx's intuitive, powerful and scalable transportation management system (TMS) empowers businesses of all sizes to streamline and perfect their logistics operations while managing shipments from any direction – fulfillment or returns – or mix of parcel and freight. Using the Gartner top-rated TMS, ShipLinx TMS, organizations can create faster, smarter operations that save up to 30% on logistics-related costs regardless of which carriers or third-party logistics (3PL) providers they do business with. ShipLinx TMS also integrates seamlessly with any enterprise resource planning or financial system.

Reveel's Shipping Intelligence Platform uses advanced data science to provide parcel shippers with actionable insights that immediately save money, and provides the intelligence and context needed to proactively address the constantly changing factors, including surcharges, new rules and fees; that dramatically impact shipping costs. With powerful parcel auditing and cost optimization capabilities, and the ability to analyze parcel shipping data with "what if" scenarios, Reveel also enables shippers to negotiate better parcel shipping terms and conditions than ever before.

The synergy between RateLinx's technological prowess and Reveel's parcel auditing finesse and actionable insights promises a paradigm shift in how businesses approach parcel spend optimization. Together, both companies aim to equip businesses with unparalleled insights, substantial cost-saving opportunities, and streamlined operations.

"Parcel shipping doesn't take place in a vacuum," said Josh Dunham, co-founder and CEO of Reveel. "Our partnership with RateLinx will make it easier for our customers that have a diverse shipping mix that includes parcel, freight and 3PL to secure the radical savings we deliver in parcel spend along with the dramatic performance gains RateLinx's ShipLinx TMS delivers. This is an important step in highlighting the impact that parcel shipping performance has on bottom- and top-line results."

As part of the partnership, shipping and fulfillment operations will benefit from the integrated approach RateLinx and Reveel make possible and the broad operational intelligence both companies' platforms deliver.

"For years, I've been looking for the right partner that can help our parcel shippers manage their spend. Now with our partnership with Reveel, we have a pre-integrated solution that allows our customers an easy way to do just that while drawing on the powerful capabilities of our parcel manifesting software," said Shannon Vaillancourt, CEO and founder of RateLinx. "The value of having our parcel manifesting software integrated with Reveel's parcel spend management software is unmatched in the industry. It's exciting to partner with an organization that leverages technology the same way we do to help our mutual customers optimize their parcel spend."