Tompkins Solutions to Showcase Innovative Robotics and Warehouse Automation Solutions at MODEX 2024

Tompkins Solutions, a leading supply chain consulting and material handling integration firm, today announced that it will be showcasing some of the industry’s latest warehouse robotics and automation solutions in booth #A11323 at MODEX 2024, March 11-14 at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta.

MODEX is the largest international supply chain expo, bringing together solution providers who demonstrate the full spectrum of equipment, technology, systems and services for manufacturing, supply chain and transportation operations.

Tompkins Solutions’ newly redesigned state-of-the-art booth will include a technology area where visitors can see live demonstrations of hybrid automation solutions that are flexible and scalable to accommodate a variety of applications and evolving needs. The company’s team of experts will also be on-site to discuss the new solutions and speak with visitors about their unique supply chain challenges.

Some of the specific technologies and systems Tompkins Solutions will have on display and in action at the booth include:

• Soft Robotics mGripAI high-speed picking solution utilizing AI and 3D vision technology

• Geek+ P800 shelf-to-person picking solution

• Tompkins Robotics tSort portable, automated unit and parcel sortation system

• Tompkins Solutions Cornerstone warehouse control system (WCS)

“In the past, many companies may have been hesitant to invest in automated material handling systems due to the large capital expense and constantly changing demands,” said David Latona, CEO of Tompkins Solutions. “We’re excited to show how these innovative automation solutions enable logistics operations of all types and sizes to increase efficiency, reduce costs and remain agile in today’s dynamic environment.”

Visit Tompkins Solutions at booth #A11323 in Hall A to learn more about the latest innovations in warehouse automation and supply chain operations.

About Tompkins Solutions

Tompkins Solutions, a subsidiary of Tompkins International, is a global supply chain services firm dedicated to helping clients achieve supply chain excellence and profitable growth. Founded in 1975, Tompkins has integrated its decades of experience in strategy, commerce, logistics and technology to provide unique supply chain consulting and material handling integration solutions. By combining best-in-breed services and technologies, Tompkins delivers a true end-to-end supply chain solution, enabling clients to improve the customer experience and ensure long-term success. Tompkins is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina and has offices throughout North America. For more information, please visit www.tompkinsinc.com.