AIT Worldwide Logistics consolidates three Chicago area sites under one roof

Supply chain solutions provider AIT Worldwide Logistics has opened a new Chicago office and warehouse, saying the LEED-certified facility in Palatine, Illinois, brings three other regional facilities under a single roof.

According to AIT, the site consolidates the company’s suburban Chicago operations and support staff, previously dispersed among three locations in Itasca and Wood Dale, into a unified, more sustainable terminal.

The newly constructed, 370,000-square-foot building is now AIT's largest station, offering three times the space of its predecessor facilities combined. In addition to two floors (30,000 square feet) of modern office space, the new location’s bonded warehouse is also a Transportation Security Administration (TSA)-certified Cargo Screening Facility.

The facility also unites more than 240 empoyees representing many of AIT’s specialized logistics groups under one roof, including experts from consumer retail, critical solutions, government and aerospace, the Life Sciences Division, food logistics, high-tech, home delivery, and the Middle Mile Network.

It is also equipped with 58 dock doors to provide full-service warehousing, including pick and pack services, short- and long-term storage, and multiple temperature-controlled areas for food logistics and life sciences commodities. Located near interstate highways, intermodal terminals, and Chicago O’Hare International Airport, the Palatine facility is the newest member of AIT’s global network, featuring more than 130 offices worldwide.