NAW acquires market research and publishing firm Modern Distribution Management

Combined forces will better serve the evolving wholesale distribution industry, partners say

January 24, 2024
DC Velocity Staff
Trade group the National Association of Wholesaler-Distributors (NAW) has acquired Modern Distribution Management (MDM), a Colorado-based provider of market research, analytics, publishing, and conferences.

According to Washington, DC-based NAW, the integration unlocks a wealth of data-driven intelligence for NAW members and MDM subscribers. Merging NAW's and MDM's diverse offerings will provide distribution professionals with the tools and knowledge to succeed in a rapidly evolving economy.
 
"Joining NAW opens a vibrant new chapter for MDM," Tom Gale, MDM’s CEO, said in a release. "Together, we'll ensure the voice of distributors resonates louder than ever before, shaping a brighter future where distributors stand united, as a powerful force driving industry progress and success."

Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Both NAW and MDM said they remain committed to MDM’s editorial independence in its daily publication, to ensure distributors continue to benefit from objective and insightful industry analysis, alongside impactful initiatives that champion their success.

“This isn’t just an acquisition, it’s a declaration of NAW’s unwavering commitment to distributor success,” Eric Hoplin, NAW’s president and CEO, said in a release. “The industry landscape is shifting, and NAW is committed to doing more than just keeping pace, we’re leading the charge.”

NAW represents the $8.2 trillion wholesale distribution industry, which employs more than 6 million workers throughout the United States, accounting for one-third of the U.S. GDP. Its members include 35,000 wholesale distribution companies operating in nearly 150,000 places of business across North America, including all 50 states.
 


 
  

 

