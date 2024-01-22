IFOY Prize announces 17 finalists for logistics awards

The independent German logistics prize group IFOY has announced the 17 finalists for its IFOY AWARD 2024, saying it narrowed the group from a starting field of 35 companies.

Those finalists include 15 intralogistics providers from six countries, that submitted a total of 17 devices and solutions. In the running for one of the internationally coveted trophies are: AGILOX, Crown, GLOBE Fuel Cell Systems, HWArobotics, Innok Robotics, Jungheinrich, MEYSENS, RAVAS, SAFELOG, SSI SCHÄFER, and STILL. And the nominees for an “IFOY Start-up of the Year” spin-off award are: BOX ID Systems, Brightpick, CIP Mobility, and CYBRID.

To select the winners, IFOY, which is an acronym for International Intralogistics and Forklift Truck of the Year, will now convene an independent jury of international trade journalists. Among that group is David Maloney, group editorial director of DC Velocity and Supply Chain Xchange magazines.

Together, that group will decide the six winning trophies, which will be awarded in June in Baden, near Vienna in Lower Austria. According to IFOY, the aim of the organization is to document the performance capability and innovative drive of intralogistics, helping to boost competitiveness and raise the profile of the entire sector in the public arena.

“The nomination round was exceptionally tough. More than half of the applicants did not make it to the final round,” Anita Würmser, Chairperson of the IFOY jury, said in a release. “All the more clearly the finalists reflect the megatrends of our time. Starting with increasingly sophisticated warehouse technology and extending to the meanwhile impressive range of applications of mobile robotics and AI through to highly innovative components and increasingly complex customer projects. Efficiency, scalability, and future readiness are in demand and the IFOY Audit will show who has the edge.”