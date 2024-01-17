Jabil expands robotics and digital commerce production in Mexico

Manufacturing solutions provider Jabil Inc. says it has enhanced its digital commerce capabilities through a newly expanded center of excellence in Chihuahua, Mexico.

The move encompasses the design, development, and manufacturing of retail and warehouse automation solutions, Florida-based Jabil said in an announcement at the National Retail Federation (NRF)’s annual show in New York.

The addition of this third plant in Chihuahua, the fifth in the region, offers customers access to over one-million square-feet of regional production capacity. In addition to elevating Jabil’s operational efficiency and flexibility, customers can benefit from increased nearshoring opportunities and greater access to robotics and process automation, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and additive manufacturing.

For example, Jabil has helped Ocado Group, the robotics platform company, to expand its additive manufacturing and scale the manufacturing of Ocado’s Series 600 robot. The lighter and more efficient fulfilment robot enables a step-change in the performance and economics of Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems (ASRS) for grocery and non-grocery applications, Jabil said.

Jabil is also using the new capability to drive expansion of its own Badger Technologies division, a provider of retail robotics. Badger has now gained expanded manufacturing capacity in Mexico to increase production volumes while reducing supply chain and logistics costs.

“Over the past two decades, Jabil has been at the forefront of the retail industry, working alongside valued customers to drive the development and delivery of the most advanced digital commerce solutions — from warehouse automation to in-store digitalization, including electronic shelf labels, autonomous robots, point-of-sale systems, contactless and embedded payment solutions, intelligent vending machines, self-checkout systems, and more,” Rafael Renno, SVP, Global Business Units, Jabil, said in a release. “Our investments in this industry enable customers to accelerate time to market and scale their solutions. Jabil plays an instrumental role in the industry with its capabilities in product development, industrialization, and factory automation.”

