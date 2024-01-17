Ideal Warehouse Innovations' Shuntable Trailer Stand 2.0, a No Boots on the Ground® product, raises the bar on safety two ways, while wheeling in a new level of dock efficiency.

Trailer collapse is among the most devastating risks logistics businesses face at the loading dock. Stressed by the forklift loading within, a trailer with aging landing gear can collapse and roll – taking cargo, forklift, and driver for an unwelcome and dangerous tumble. Consequences can include a closed, damaged dock, damaged trailer, lost or damaged cargo, damaged forklift, and most serious, the enormous risk of injury or tragedy to the forklift driver caught within.

Ordinary trailer stands are designed to provide secondary support should a trailer’s landing gear fail. However, as trailer stands are typically placed by a worker in the yard, that worker is at risk of anything from a simple slip/fall to a potentially tragic impact from a Yard Jockey or trailer in the busy loading dock approach.

Inspired by a request from a customer who had experienced a tragedy on the tarmac, our innovations team has developed our No Boots on the Ground® product line.

Positioned by the Yard Jockey (on the same pass in which it positions a trailer), The Shuntable Trailer Stand 2.0 is a hands-free solution that prevents trailer upending, landing gear collapse, and trailer tip-over. The 2.0 helps eliminate the need for a worker to be at risk on the tarmac. And, a single yard jockey can easily and efficiently serve several docks.

The Shuntable Trailer Stand 2.0 has been drop-test certified with a 100,000 lb (45,400 kg) rating. And its compact design allows the stand to be easily stored in the space between dock positions.

Positioned using a front-mounted lifting device attached to the Yard-Jockey, the No Boots on the Ground® Shuntable Trailer Stand 2.0 is available for order now at idealwarehouse.com.

Ideal Warehouse is a leader in trailer collapse prevention and loading dock solutions that improve safety, productivity, and profitability.