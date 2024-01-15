Dr. Tobias Burger becomes COO Air & Sea Logistics at DACHSER

Since the turn of the year, Dr. Tobias Burger (46) has been the new Chief Operations Officer (COO) Air & Sea Logistics and a member of the Executive Board at DACHSER. The former Deputy Director Air & Sea Logistics replaces Edoardo Podestà (61), who has retired from active professional life after a career at DACHSER spanning more than 20 years, the last four of which he spent leading the air and sea freight business.

"The thoroughly prepared handover at the top of the Air & Sea Logistics business field reflects the targeted and long-term oriented further development of our intercontinental network," explains Bernhard Simon, Chairman of the Supervisory Board at DACHSER. "Edoardo Podestà has built up our Asian business since 2003 and has made a significant contribution to the growth of our company over the past four years as COO Air & Sea Logistics. With Dr. Tobias Burger, we now have an experienced logistics strategist at the helm of our Air & Sea Logistics organization who has a deep and holistic understanding of the complex challenges facing the global logistics markets now and in the future."

The central task of Tobias Burger as COO Air & Sea Logistics is to drive DACHSER's growth in the global markets. “We are convinced that the main impetus for our future growth will come from our business in Asia and the Americas,” says Burkhard Eling, CEO of DACHSER. “By closely interlinking intercontinental transport with our efficient European overland transport network, we want to offer our customers a comprehensive solution for groupage services around the world. This Global Groupage offering, delivered by an integrated network with comprehensive contract logistics capabilities, definitely calls for a powerful air and sea freight organization with a global presence.”

Burger holds a doctorate in business administration, and he began his career as a strategy consultant at Siemens Management Consulting. He joined DACHSER in 2009. After working in controlling and strategy development, he was given responsibility for Corporate Governance. At that time, he was already overseeing the strategic development of the global air and sea freight network. Burger was appointed Deputy Director Air & Sea Logistics in 2019, becoming Podestà’s right-hand man. During this time, he was initially global sales manager for the air and sea freight business. In 2021 and 2022, Burger led the ASL EMEA business unit’s operations as Managing Director with great success.

Edoardo Podestà: Two decades of growth and profitability for DACHSER ASL

Podestà concludes his successful career as a logistics manager by handing over the reins to Burger. An Italian who has lived in Hong Kong for many years, Podestà joined DACHSER in 2003 following the acquisition of a joint venture. As Managing Director, he was initially responsible for Greater China; as DACHSER’s Asian business grew, he soon took on responsibility for the entire Asia-Pacific business unit. Since 2019, he had also been at the helm of the global air and sea freight business as COO Air & Sea Logistics. “Against the backdrop of an extremely volatile market environment, he applied his depth of experience and his creativity to always chart a clear course for growth and profitability,” Eling says.