CJ Logistics America Appoints New Human Resources Executive

Jan. 11, 2024 - Des Plaines, IL – CJ Logistics America, a leading innovative supply chain and technology company, announced today that it has appointed Brenda Murphy as Senior Vice President, Human Resources. In this role, Murphy leads CJ Logistics America’s Human Resources (HR) team and oversees the development and execution of the organization’s human capital strategy, including talent acquisition, learning and development, total rewards and employee relations.

“We are so pleased to have Brenda join our leadership team, and we are looking forward to her advancing our organization’s vision, mission and values,” said CJ Logistics America CEO Kevin Coleman. “Her contributions will ensure that CJ Logistics continues to be an incredible place for our employees to work and grow their careers.”

Murphy joins CJ Logistics with more than 25 years of experience in human resources and diversity, equity and inclusion. Most recently, she served as the Vice President of People for Vetsource. Prior to that, Murphy was a HR leader at Fortune 50 companies such as Ford Motor Company and Johnson & Johnson. Murphy received a bachelor’s degree from Michigan State University and a MBA from Lawrence Technological University.

“It’s not often that you get the chance to lead the HR team at a world-class organization like CJ Logistics,” said Murphy. “I couldn’t be more excited for this opportunity, and will be doing everything I can to guarantee our employees have the most rewarding and positive experience possible.”

About CJ Logistics

CJ Logistics provides integrated global supply chain services, maximizing customer value through continuous improvement and innovation. Currently, CJ Logistics operates technology-driven logistics businesses at 280 bases in 40 countries around the world. With a focus on social responsibility and sustainability through growth with customers and communities, CJ Logistics prioritizes the well-being of the end consumer. CJ Logistics offers an integrated, one-stop SCM service platform with air and sea international freight forwarding, warehousing and transportation contract logistics, asset-based trucking, parcel and express delivery, and supply chain consulting. As a lead logistics partner (LLP), third-party logistics provider (3PL) and supply chain consultant, CJ Logistics helps customers leverage supply chain management as a competitive advantage, reducing total system costs, transforming business processes, improving service and facilitating growth and change.